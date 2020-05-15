HOUSTON, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved a short-term shareholder rights plan (the “Plan”) to protect the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board has adopted the Plan at this time due to the substantial volatility in the market generally, and in trading of the Company’s common shares of beneficial interest (the “Common Shares”), that has resulted from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The adoption of the Plan by the Board is intended to allow the Company to realize the long-term value of the Company’s assets by protecting the Company from actions of third parties that the Board determines are not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. Given the current unprecedented environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the importance of maintaining focus on the strength of the Company’s business, the Board believes that adopting the Plan is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and will contribute to the preservation of the Company’s long-term value for its shareholders.

The Plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies, and is intended to promote the fair and equal treatment of all shareholders by guarding against opportunistic efforts to capitalize on recent macroeconomic conditions, including open market accumulations or other tactics, aimed at gaining control of the Company without paying an appropriate control premium to deliver sufficient value for all Company shareholders. Similar to plans adopted recently by other public companies, the Plan is designed to reduce the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of the Company through open market accumulation of shares by imposing significant penalties upon any person or group that acquires 5% or more of the outstanding Common Shares (20% or more with respect to certain passive institutional investors). The Plan is not intended to prevent or interfere with any action that the Board determines to be in the best interest of the Company and is designed to position the Board to fulfill its duties on behalf of all shareholders by ensuring that the Board has sufficient time to make informed judgments about any takeover attempts and to encourage anyone seeking to gain a controlling interest in the Company to negotiate prior to attempting a takeover. The Plan has not been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of the Company.

By the terms of the Plan, the rights will initially trade with the Common Shares and will generally only become exercisable on the 10th business day after a person or entity has become the owner of 5% or more of the Common Shares (20% or more with respect to certain passive institutional investors) or the commencement of a tender or exchange offer which would result in any person becoming an owner of 5% or more of the Common Shares.

The Plan will expire on the earliest of (i) the close of business on May 13, 2021, (ii) the time at which the Rights are redeemed pursuant to the Rights Agreement, (iii) the closing of any merger or other acquisition transaction involving the Company that has been approved by the Board, at which time the Rights are terminated, and (iv) the time at which the Rights are exchanged pursuant to the Rights Agreement.

Additional details regarding the Plan are contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on May 15, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The filing will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

