Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 vaccine development is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, achieving a substantially accelerated timeframe in comparison to the typical vaccine development process. Part of this rapid pace can be attributed to the prior work done with SARS and MERS and now is being used for COVID-19. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report features a comprehensive data analysis of over 150 organizations working on developing vaccines focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the previous SARS and MERS outbreaks.
It provides market intelligence and pipeline analysis on the current available vaccines region-wise, specifically from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). It captures detailed profiles of these companies, the ongoing partnerships as well as growth and financial performance analysis. In addition, it pulls together insights from interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders who committed to developing an affordable vaccine for emergency pandemic use. The Global Coronavirus Vaccines Pipeline report seeks to holistically inform the community on the current status of coronavirus vaccine development and discover future opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer and co-development.
In addition, it gives readers access to company profiles, ongoing clinical trials and an assessment of the regulatory environment. Moreover, the report pulls together insights on funding and a swot analysis on the industry. Popular market sentiments derived through comprehensive primary research with key industry stakeholders have been compiled as well.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1
Section 2: Covid-19 Pipeline Analysis
Section 3: SARS Pipeline Analysis
Section 4: MERS Pipeline Analysis
Section 5: Data Analysis & Intelligence Mapping
Covid-19 Vaccines Development
SARS Vaccines Development
MERS Vaccines Development
A selection of companies mentioned include:
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
