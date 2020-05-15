VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the ability to import Hand Sanitizer for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency response from the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada.



“This license specifically authorizes the license-holder to manufacture, package, label and/or import “antiseptic Skin Cleansers/Hand Sanitizers” as described in the Product Monograph provided by Primo Nutraceuticals Inc., to Health Canada. The following site is considered to-be-in compliance with GMP requirements outlined in PART 3 of the Natural Health Products Regulations. Activities include: Importing to Canada and Manufacturing, Packaging and Labeling from the U.S.A.”

Site License Number: COV0950 was issued by the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate of Health Canada to Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:PRMO) on April 21st, 2020.

Further to the press release dated March 24, 2020, where Primo signed a production order with Celebrity Driven Brand Beauty Kitchen to provide 1,000 units of free non-hydroalcoholic hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer will be produced by beauty kitchen, located at 1512 Industrial Rd. Boulder City, Nevada. The production Facility currently has the capacity to produce $450,000USD of product per month. The relationship with Beauty Kitchen has allowed Primo to private label most of Beauty Kitchens product line. This allows Primo to produce product without the construction of its own facility.

The initial run of 1,000 units was financed internally. Future production orders will be financed as procurement orders from the health industry are received. The company will entertain options for equity financing once orders start to come in. The sample of 1,000 units will be handed out to hospital and health care industry professionals.

The management team and Board of Directors at Primo have decided that after handing out all 1,000 units, the hand sanitizer will be made available for purchase directly from the Company’s online shop at: www.primoceuticals.com/shop Users of the site may also notice that the Company has recently added to the shop a ready to purchase Primo branded, breathable, washable and re-usable neck gaiter/face mask that can be used in assisting to combat the virus.

Andy Jagpal, President Comments:

“This is an absolute win for the company. We have joined companies like Purell who have been permitted to provide these essential products to combat the spread of the Corona virus. Our goal is to be able to bid on procurement contracts from government hospitals and nursing home facilities as soon as our 1,000 sample hand sanitizer arrive.”

“I would also like to add, if you’re a private corporation, healthcare center, pharmacy or any type of business that requires hand sanitizer to fight against the virus, we ask that you send your requests to Primo at: orders@primoshop.ca so that we can fulfill those orders without delay.”

About Primo Nutraceuticals

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. ("Primo" or the "Company") is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and non-cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo's management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets - offering "Thrive," "Primo," and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

