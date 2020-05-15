CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and BEIJING, China, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody BGB-A333 and preclinical data on three early-stage drug candidates will be presented at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II, taking place on June 22-24, 2020.

Poster Presentations:

Title:Preliminary safety and efficacy data of BGB-A333, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, alone and in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors
Abstract #:9496
Poster Board #:CT253
Session Category:CT01 Phase 1 Adult Clinical Trial
Session Title:Phase 1 Trials in Progress
Lead Author:Jayesh Desai, MBBS, FRACP, Peter MacCallum Center Centre, Australia


Title:BGB-10188, a highly selective PI3Kδ inhibitor with improved safety profile and superior anti-tumor activities in vivo
Abstract #:664
Poster Board #:11
Session Category:Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title:PI3K/AKT/mTOR Inhibitors
Lead Author:Xiao Yang, BeiGene


Title:Preclinical characterization of BGB-11417, a potent and selective Bcl-2 inhibitor with superior antitumor activities in haematological tumor models
Abstract #:3077
Poster Board #:11
Session Category:Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title:Topoisomerases, Tubulin, and Other Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Lead Author:Nan Hu, BeiGene


Title:RAF dimer inhibitor lifirafenib enhances the antitumor activity of MEK inhibitor mirdametinib in RAS mutant tumors
Abstract #:6415
Poster Board #:9
Session Category:Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title:Novel Therapeutic Approaches
Lead Author:Xi Yuan, BeiGene

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. Our 3,800+ employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe are committed to expediting the development of a diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics for cancer. We currently market two internally-discovered oncology products: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA™ (zanubrutinib) in the United States, and anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in China. We also market or plan to market in China additional oncology products licensed from Amgen Inc., Celgene Logistics Sàrl, a Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) company, and EUSA Pharma. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneUSA.

