TULSA, Okla., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.03 increase in the Company’s regular semi-annual cash dividend, to $0.19 per share or $0.38 annually (an 18.75% increase from the previous $0.16 per share or $0.32 annually). The next cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2020.



Gary D. Fields, President & CEO, stated, “We continually work to create meaningful value for our stockholders and are pleased our strong capital position allows us to do so through the increased cash dividend.”

The company also today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $1.25 million donation to the Winifred Montana Public School District, to be utilized in connection with the construction of a new K-12 public school building in Winifred, Montana, the hometown of the company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Norman H. Asbjornson.

Ken Lackey, Lead Independent Director, stated, “The tremendous success achieved by AAON since its inception is the direct result of the strategic vision of the company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Norm Asbjornson. We are especially pleased to make this donation in recognition of Norm’s countless contributions to AAON as he transitions from CEO to Executive Chairman, and can think of no better way to honor his legacy than to give back directly to the community where Norm was raised, Winifred, Montana.”

About AAON

