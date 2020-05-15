RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced companywide activities in support of hae day :-) 2020, a global awareness day for hereditary angioedema (HAE).



BioCryst stands in solidarity with the HAE community by participating in the annual HAE Global Walk. Since actual community walks cannot currently be organized, BioCryst employees around the world are joining virtually with others supporting hae day :-) by logging their steps and photographing their activities to raise awareness of HAE.

“HAE is a rare genetic disorder that causes swelling to various parts of the body, and can be fatal when the swelling affects the throat due to the risk of suffocation,” said Henrik Balle Boysen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of HAE International, the international patient organization leading hae day :-).

“hae day :-) is an important part of HAE International’s comprehensive global awareness raising initiative to facilitate faster diagnosis and access to life saving HAE therapies,” he added.

“We have heard consistently from HAE patients and their physicians that an oral prophylactic therapy would be life-changing. With potential approvals of oral, once-daily berotralstat beginning around the world later this year, and the exceptional commercial team we are building, BioCryst is excited to deliver our innovative new therapy to them,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including berotralstat (BCX7353), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

