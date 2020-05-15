Coop Pank AS as the sole shareholder of Coop Finants AS decided today, 15 May 2020, to extend the term of office of the Supervisory Board Members of Coop Finants AS Mr. Margus Rink, Mr. Hans Pajoma and Mrs. Kerli Lõhmus for another three-year term from 17 May 2020.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 71,100 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 340 stores.



