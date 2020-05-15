BIRKIRKARA, Malta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”) a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced that in connection with its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,980,000 units, the underwriters partially exercised and closed on their over-allotment option and purchased an additional 209,400 shares of common stock from the Company at a price of $4.23 per share. Esports Entertainment Group received additional gross proceeds of $885,762 from the sale of these shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.



Maxim Group LLC acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as co-book-running-manager for the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-231167) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 14, 2020. A prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Malta and Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and is able to accept wagers from over 149 jurisdictions including Canada, Japan, Germany and South Africa. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

