Most consumers order food for carryout or delivery through well-established channels such as pizza restaurants, fast food establishments, and grocery store food bars at least occasionally. However, there are many opportunities for restaurants, stores, and other venues providing meals for carryout or delivery to expand purchases for off-premises consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that restaurants that do little carryout or delivery business when dine-in service is available have been able to expand these options amidst dine-in closures and stay-at-home orders to maintain some level of business. Consumer behavior is changing short-term, and as people become more comfortable with ordering food for carryout or delivery, they may also change their behavior in the long-term.

With a focus on what's next - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table "Food Carryout and Delivery" is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help restaurants, retailers, packaging companies, investors, and service providers gauge consumer perspectives and opportunities for growth in a competitive market.

This report delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide restaurants, retailers, service providers, and investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about the food carryout and delivery market.

This report is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. food carryout and delivery market. This report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food carryout and delivery market and broader food and beverage market.

Food Carryout and Delivery examines product availability; surveys retail channel trends and analyzes consumer trends and motivations. Supplementing the publisher's exclusive survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. This report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous product photographs.

The information contained in Food Carryout and Delivery was developed from primary and secondary research sources. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult consumers (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis to analyze purchasing patterns and attitudes with regard to food gifts and relevant food and beverage preferences. Primary research also includes interviews with food and beverage market experts; participation in and attendance at food industry events; and extensive internet canvassing.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Ordering Platforms

Consumer Use & Attitude Trends

Trends and Opportunities

Food Takeout and Delivery Market Participants

Packaging Trends

Consumer Demographics

Consumer Psychographics

Coronavirus Creating Evolution in Delivery and Carryout

