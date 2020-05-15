Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eating Trends: Generational Food Shopping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Eating Trends: Generational Food Shopping" provides a topline data overview of U.S. adult (age 18+) patterns for grocery shopping, with a focus on Gen Z (age 18-24) and Millennials/Gen Y (age 25-39). For context and comparison, in addition, parallel data are provided for Gen X (age 40-54), Baby Boomers (age 55-74), and older Seniors (age 75+).

Covered in the report are the following topics:

Gen Z and Millennial psychographics regarding selected food and beverage trends

Shifts in health and wellness trends among adults under age 40 between 2009 and 2019

Gen Z and Millennial adults as natural and organic food consumers

The impact of snacking and easy-to-prepare meal trends on young adults' eating habits

Consumer use of online grocery delivery services

Young adult predilection for food flavor and adventure

Millennial and Gen Z consumption of selected food and beverage products, including: Food staples, Salty snacks, Sweet snacks and desserts, Frozen foods, Hot/cold coffee, tea, and cocoa, Natural beverage products, Carbonated and functional/sweetened beverage products

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction: Scope and Methodology

Section 1: Psychographics

Younger Adults Have Healthy Interest In Eating Well

Snacking and Easy-to-Prepare Meals

Use of Online Grocery Delivery Services

Gen Z and Millennials Seek food flavor and adventure

Section 2: Product Usage

Generational Patterns By Grocery Product Types

