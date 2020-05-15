Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Terms and Agreements (2014-2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the artificial intelligence partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of artificial intelligence deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life artificial intelligence deals

Access to over 350 artificial intelligence deals

The leading artificial intelligence deals by value since 2014

Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2014

The leading artificial intelligence partnering resources

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors artificial intelligence technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all artificial intelligence partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 350 links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:



What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of artificial intelligence dealmaking and business activities.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading artificial intelligence deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active artificial intelligence dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in artificial intelligence dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of artificial intelligence deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of artificial intelligence partnering deals signed and announced since Jan to 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The - Chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 lists artificial intelligence deals by technology type.

Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of artificial intelligence partnering deals signed and announced since Jan to 2014. The - Chapter is organized by specific artificial intelligence technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Companies Mentioned



1ST Biotherapeutics

23andMe

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A.I. Squared

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Abramson Cancer Center

AcuraStem

Adapt Analytics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adents

Adventus Ventures

Adynxx

Aether

Aiforia Technologies

AKESOgen

Alberta Innovates Bio Solutions

Alberta Innovates Technology Futures

Align Technology

AliveCor

Alliance For Clinical Trials In Oncology

ALS Association

Alverno Clinical Laboratories

American Sleep Apnea Association

Amgen

Amitech Solutions

Analytics Engines

Anthem

ArcherDX

Ares Genetics

Arm

ARUP Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Atomwise

Atrapos Therapeutics

ATUM

Auransa

Auron Therapeutics

Automation Anywhere

Avera Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Ayasdi

BASF

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Bay Labs

BCG Digital Ventures

BC Platforms

Becton Dickinson

BenevolentAI

Benson Hill Biosystems

Berg

BERG Analytics

BioBeats

BioBright

Biocept

Biorelate

Bioz

Blackford

BlackThorn Therapeutics

Blockshine Technology

Bloqcube

Body Labs

BrainScope

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Brown University

BullFrog AI

C4X Discovery

Cancer Genetics

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cardinal Analytx Solutions

Cardiowise

Caresyntax

Carnegie Mellon University

CAS

Ceapro

Celgene

Cellgen Diagnostics

Centogene

Centre Leon Berard

Certis

Charles River Laboratories

CHDI Foundation

Chemi Pharmaceutical

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Health System

China Oncology Focus

Christian Doppler Research Association

City of Hope

CLEW Medical

Clinical Research Strategies

Clinigen

Cloudera

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognoa

Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Columbia University

Concerto HealthAI

Consortium AI

Control Flo Medical

COPAN

Covaris

CrystalGenomics

Cures Within Reach

Cyclica

Cytobank

CytoReason

Dacadoo

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

DarwinHealth

DASH Analytics

Data2Life

Datavant

DEARhealth

DecisionQ

DEEP 6 AI

