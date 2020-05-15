Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. The report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Drug Delivery deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Drug Delivery deals

Access to Drug Delivery contract documents

Leading Drug Delivery deals by value since 2014

Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Drug Delivery dealmaking.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Drug Delivery deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Drug Delivery dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Drug Delivery deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Drug Delivery partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The Chapter is organized by specific Drug Delivery technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Drug Delivery partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



3DMed

3M Drug Delivery Systems

3P Biopharmaceuticals

3PrimeDx

3SBio

A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

A1 Group

AADi

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abiogen Pharma

Absorption Systems

Accelis Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Acella Pharmaceuticals

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals

Acerus

Aceto Corporation

Ache

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics

Actavis (acquired by Watson)

Actavis (name changed to Allergan)

Actelion

Acuity Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals

AdAlta

Adama

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Health

Adapt Pharma

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Adhesys Medical

Adhezion Biomedical

Advanced Catheter Therapies

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Dosage Forms

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advaxis

Adverum Biotechnologies

Aegis Therapeutics

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerogen

Aero Pump

AEterna Zentaris

Afaxys Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Agalimmune

Aires Pharmaceuticals

AIT Therapeutics

Ajad Medical

Akorn

Akrivis Technologies

Albany Molecular Research

Albion

Albumedix

Alcyone Lifesciences

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alfa Wassermann

Aligo

Alimera Sciences

ALK-Abello

Allergan

Alliance for Lupus Research

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Allogene Therapeutics

AlloSource

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alphamab

ALRISE Biosystems

ALS Association

Altum Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Aluna

Alvit LCS Pharma

Alvogen

Alzyn

Amarantus BioSciences

Amedica

American CryoStem

American Diabetes Association

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals

Amerinet

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

AMI

AMPEL BioSolutions

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Andor Pharmaceuticals

Angelini Pharma

AnGes MG

Anika Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anji Pharma

Antares Pharma

Anteis

AntiOp

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Aphria

AppianRx

Applied DNA Sciences

APR Applied Pharma Research

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Apricus Biosciences

Apsen Farmacutica

Aptar Pharma

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus

Arcoral Pharma

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arecor

Argentum Pharmaceuticals

argenx

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Arisaph Pharmaceuticals

Armas Pharmaceuticals

Arsia Therapeutics

Artes Biotechnology

Art of Technology

Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medica

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ascend Therapeutics

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Asieris MediTech

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

Aspen Global

Aspen Pharmacare Canada

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Europe

AstraZeneca

Athenex

Atlangram

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

Audentes Therapeutics

Aura Biosciences

Auris Medical

Aurora Cannabis

Auspherix

Austrianova Singapore

Autotelic

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Auxly Cannabis Group

and many, many more!



