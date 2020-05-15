CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced five scientific posters sharing updated preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2020 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on June 22-24.
The posters include preclinical data from Surface Oncology’s two lead clinical-stage antibody therapies: SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27). Three additional posters containing preclinical data from SRF813 (targeting CD112R) and SRF231 (targeting CD47) will also be presented.
Summaries are provided below; full posters will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentation.
Details of the AACR presentations are as follows:
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 6639)
Title: SRF617, a potent enzymatic inhibitor of CD39, demonstrates single-agent activity and cooperates with various cancer therapies in both solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
Lead Author: Austin Dulak, Ph.D.
Date and Time: Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. EDT
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 4550)
Title: Increased IL-27 is associated with poor prognosis in renal cell carcinoma and supports use of SRF388, a first-in-class IL-27p28 blocking antibody, to counteract IL-27-mediated immunosuppression in this setting
Lead Author: Matthew Rausch, Ph.D.
Date and Time: Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. EDT
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 4548)
Title: SRF813, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the inhibitory receptor CD112R, enhances immune cell activation and anti-CD112R treatment in vivo demonstrates preclinical anti-tumor activity
Lead Author: Jim Mohan, Ph.D.
Date and Time: Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. EDT
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 2196)
Title: SRF231, a fully human CD47 antibody, potentiates the effects of opsonizing antibodies and cytotoxic chemotherapies in preclinical cancer models
Lead Author: Marisa O. Peluso
Date and Time: Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. EDT
Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 4515)
Title: The anti-CD47 antibody SRF231 increases anti-tumor activity of standard of care chemotherapy in platinum-resistant PDX models of ovarian cancer
Lead Author: Joyce Fu Liu, M.D.
Date and Time: Monday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m. EDT
In 2018, Surface Oncology deprioritized the SRF231 clinical program and is concluding its Phase 1 study.
About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.
