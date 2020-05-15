HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 15 May 2020 at 14:30

CHANGE IN HONKARAKENNE EXECUTIVE GROUP

Jari Fröberg, Vice President, Production, will not continue working for Honkarakenne. Jari Fröberg has worked at Honkarakenne since 2016 and has been a member of the Executive Group since April 2017. The change will take effect immediately.

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO will be responsible for the production of Honkarakenne until the reorganization of production is completed.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com