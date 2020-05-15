YONKERS, N.Y., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“We began 2020 in stride, enrolling patients into our Phase 3 DISRUPT superiority study of exebacase and then receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for exebacase for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of ContraFect. “We look forward to the prospect of achieving several significant clinical and financial milestones, as we continue to advance our portfolio of potential new treatment modalities throughout the remainder of the year,” he continued.
Q1 2020 Highlights
Multiple Presentations at Scientific Conferences
COVID-19 impact on Company operations
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
About ContraFect
ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa), Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as methicillin-resistant Staph aureus (MRSA) and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections (bacteremia), including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.
Follow ContraFect on Twitter @ContraFectCorp and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding ContraFect’s ability to discover and develop DLAs as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, statements made by Dr. Pomerantz, including whether the Company will achieve significant milestones and advance its portfolio of new treatment modalities through the remainder of the year, statements made regarding Breakthrough Therapy designation and the Phase 3 DISRUPT study, statements made regarding the compassionate use program, treatment results, and whether the outcome is an early indication that exebacase has the potential to be used in patients with relapsing PJIs, whether the COVD-19 pandemic impacted the Company directly and indirectly, statements made regarding how COVID-19 has affected the Company’s research and development activities, supply chain or ability to supply the Phase 3 trial, clinical trial site opening and patient enrollment, whether the Company will continue to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 on its business, the Company’s financial results, financial position, balance sheets and statements of operations, ContraFect’s ability to address life threatening infections using its DLA platform, whether lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether amurins exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and whether the properties of ContraFect’s lysins and amurins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including those detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,631,943
|$
|24,184,140
|Marketable securities
|6,018,894
|―
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,632,510
|6,575,375
|Total current assets
|22,283,347
|30,759,515
|Property and equipment, net
|1,052,169
|1,099,948
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,987,806
|3,042,826
|Other assets
|105,420
|105,420
|Total assets
|$
|26,428,742
|$
|35,008,709
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|$
|8,903,703
|$
|10,057,950
|Other liabilities
|8,916,518
|9,405,853
|Total liabilities
|17,820,221
|19,463,803
|Total stockholders’ equity
|8,608,521
|15,544,906
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,428,742
|$
|35,008,709
|CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|5,104,441
|$
|4,107,140
|General and administrative
|2,959,900
|2,254,593
|Total operating expenses
|8,064,341
|6,361,733
|Loss from operations
|(8,064,341
|)
|(6,361,733
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|70,022
|149,119
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|415,833
|17,799,629
|Total other income
|485,855
|17,948,748
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(7,578,486
|)
|$
|11,587,015
|Per share information:
|Net (loss) income per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|1.46
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|15,332,042
|7,940,931
The Company's financial position as of March 31, 2020 and results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 have been extracted from the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's financial position as of December 31, 2019 has been extracted from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2020. You should refer to both the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for a complete discussion of financial information.
Investor Relations Contacts
Michael Messinger
ContraFect Corporation
Tel: 914-207-2300
Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com
ContraFect Corporation
Yonkers, New York, UNITED STATES
ContraFect_LOGO_Web.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: