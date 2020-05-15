MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, Microbix®), an award-winning life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of R-Biopharm AG (R-Biopharm) as distributor of its Quality Assessment Products (QAPs™) in eleven (11) countries.



Under an agreement between the parties, R-Biopharm has been appointed as distributor of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs™) for Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom. As distributor, R-Biopharm will provide marketing, distribution, and logistical support for Microbix’s QAPs. At present, there are four dozen such QAPs across the PROCEEDx™ and REDx™ Controls tradenames – to support whole-process accuracy of tests for bacterial and viral diseases by emulating patient samples while being consistent, non-infectious, stable, and cross-instrument compatible.

Founded in 1988 and based in Darmstadt, Germany, R-Biopharm is a privately-owned biotech company with over 1,000 employees. R-Biopharm is a leading developer of test solutions for clinical diagnostics and food & feed analysis. R-Biopharm test kits offer high precision and accuracy – key requirements where patient or consumer health is at risk. It operates worldwide and has facilities in 12 countries, with dedicated teams for sales, marketing, field service supporting the clinical diagnostics sector.

R-Biopharm will provide physical distribution, sales and marketing, and technical support for the full line of Microbix QAPs. This will include Microbix’s QAPs to support the accuracy of testing for respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Flu A, Flu B, and RSV, as well as its leading-edge QAPs for high-risk types of HPV and other sexually-transmitted infections. R-Biopharm already services clinical labs conducting such testing throughout the distribution territories and is well-positioned to offer access to the full Microbix QAPs catalogue.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix commented, “We’re very pleased to have R-Biopharm become a distribution partner for our QAPs product lines. As a globally recognized diagnostic test manufacturer, they regularly meet with key personnel in hospitals and clinical labs. Our controls are a perfect complement to their product mix and their field team is well suited to deliver excellent user-training and after sales support for our growing PROCEEDx and REDx Controls product lines.”

Andreas Simons, Director of Product Management, Clinical Diagnostics for R-Biopharm stated, “We’re pleased to secure access to Microbix’s innovative QAPs for sexually-transmitted, respiratory, and gastrointestinal infections as a complementary portfolio for our laboratory customers. There is an ever-increasing need to improve the accuracy of clinical diagnostic testing that these products will help address. Training of R-Biopharm staff about QAPs is already well advanced and we are now beginning to stock this product portfolio.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with approximately 80 skilled employees and sales now exceeding $1 million per month on average. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, FDA and Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Distribution inquiries should be directed to sarah.sokol@microbix.com.

About R-Biopharm AG

R-Biopharm AG, a privately-owned company based in Darmstadt, Germany, is a globally active biotechnology company and a leading provider of reliable test systems for clinical diagnostics, companion diagnostics, and for analyzing human food and animal feedstuffs. Since 1988, R-Biopharm has been developing innovative products characterized by top quality, reliability and efficiency. A strong sense of responsibility, long-standing experience and a network of more than twenty affiliated companies and subsidiaries in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Latin America, China, India and Australia, as well as more than 120 distribution partners, make R-Biopharm a prime partner for clients from retail, industry and public institutions looking for answers and solutions for current and future analytical challenges. Please visit www.r-biopharm.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the distribution agreement or R-Biopharm, the referenced product lines, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO



(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO



(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations



Adelaide Capital Markets



(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2020 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, Kinlytic®, PROCEEDx™, QAPs™, and REDx™ Controls are trademarks of Microbix BioSystems Inc.