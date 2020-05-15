Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Sector Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes social media Influencer dashboards to understand Influencer trends since the COVID-19 pandemic began and what key Influencers are discussing online about COVID-19 across the world.



Scope of the report:



This report analyzes Influencer trends since the pandemic began and what assesses what key Influencers are discussing online about the virus.

The report includes 10 Influencer dashboards:

Eight therapy areas: Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Biosimilars

Digital Pharma

Macroeconomics

This report will be updated every month.

This first report includes an analysis of January to March 2020.

Key report benefits:



View Influencer trends across different therapy areas and themes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stay up to date on what key Influencers are discussing online about the virus.

Identify key Influencers across therapy areas and themes.

Key Topics Covered:



Impact of COVID-19 on Social Media Influencers

Cardiovascular

Metabolic Disorders

Immunology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

OncologyOphthalmology

Digital Pharma

Macroeconomic Influencers

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wfuh

