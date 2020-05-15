Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes. Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers.
The report contains information on the following:
- Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies
- Transdermal Therapeutics
- Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery
The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.
Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.
The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2018 to 2028. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.
Benefits of the Report
- Up-to-date one-stop information on transdermal drug delivery
- Description of 100 companies involved and 105 collaborations in this area
- Market analysis 2018-2028
- Market values in major regions
- Strategies for developing markets for transdermal drug delivery
- A selected bibliography of 200 publications
- Text is supplemented by 22 tables and 18 figures
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Introduction
- Historical landmarks in transdermal drug delivery
- Anatomy and physiology of skin
- Skin metabolomics and transcutaneous passage of drugs
- Transcutaneous absorption
- Transdermal versus other methods of drug delivery
- Advantages of transdermal drug delivery
- First-Pass Effect
- Drawbacks of transdermal delivery
- Factors that influence transdermal drug delivery
- Rate of permeation across the skin
- Properties of the skin
- Properties of drugs
- The role of pH and pharmacokinetics
- Intradermal disposition of drugs after topical application
- Role of nanobiotechnology in understanding basis of transdermal delivery
2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies
- Introduction
- Local application formulations
- Crystalline topical formulations
- Microemulsions for transdermal drug delivery
- Nanoemulsions for transdermal drug delivery
- Transdermal gel technology
- Biphasix system
- Penetration enhancers
- Chemical enhancers
- Nitric oxide-based transdermal drug delivery
- Ionic liquids for transdermal delivery of drugs against bacterial biofilms on skin
- Vesicular transdermal carriers
- Ethosomes
- Elastic vesicles for transdermal drug delivery
- Liposomes
- Nanovesicles for transdermal drug delivery
- Transfersomes
- Transdermal patches
- Adhesives for transdermal patches
- Commercial development of transdermal patches
- Innovations in transdermal patches
- e-Patch controlled release micropump system
- Patchless Transdermal Delivery System
- Metered-dose transdermal system
- Polymers for transdermal drug delivery
- Polymer membranes in transdermal patches
- Film forming polymeric solutions
- Crystal Reservoir System of Nitto Denko
- Use of physical modalities to facilitate transdermal transport
- Transdermal electrotransport
- Electroporation
- Drug delivery by electroporation
- Cryoelectrophoresis
- Iontophoresis
- Iontophoresis compared with electrophoresis
- Application of iontophoresis for drug delivery
- Patents in iontophoresis
- Companies with technologies for drug delivery by iontophoresis
- Combination of electrophoresis and iontophoresis
- Dermaportation
- Radiofrequency-driven transdermal delivery
- Microporation
- Transcutaneous drug delivery by electropulsation
- Companies involved in electroporation-based drug delivery
- Electrode Scanning System
- Use of electrostatic force in skin patch technology
- Multiple Absorption Kinetic System
- Transdermal drug delivery facilitated by heat
- Controlled, heat-aided drug delivery
- Ultrasound
- Magnetophoresis
- Use of lasers for transdermal drug delivery
- Laser-induced microporation
- Transdermal drug delivery by laser-induced pressure waves
- Transdermal drug delivery by laser-assisted changes in skin
- Transdermal delivery by gas under pressure
- Transdermal delivery with PowderJect gas gun
- Microneedle assisted microparticle delivery by a gene gun
- Microscission induced by gas
- Role of microelectronics in transdermal drug delivery
- Microneedles and dermal microinjection technologies
- Applications of microneedles
- AdminPatch microneedle array
- Biodegradable microneedles
- Ceramic microneedle arrays
- Dissolvable microneedle patches
- MicorCor
- Microneedle arrays for drug delivery
- Microneedle patch
- MicroPyramid microneedles
- Microstructured Transdermal Systems
- Microneedle Array Patch technology
- Microneedle transdermal chip
- Microneedle applicator device
- Nanoject microneedle technology
- Nanoneedle patch
- PatchPump
- Polymer microneedles
- Silk microneedles
- Tattooing for drug delivery
- ZP Patch microprojections technology
- Companies developing microneedles for transdermal drug delivery
- Needlefree injections
- Glide SDI solid dose injector
- Jet injection
- Mini-Ject needlefree delivery system
- MicroJet for painless injections
- Nanoliter-volume pulsed microjets
- SUMAVEL DosePro needle-less injection
- Skin ablation or abrasion for drug delivery
- Nanotechnology-based transdermal drug delivery
- Delivery of nanostructured drugs from transdermal patches
- Effect of mechanical flexion on penetration of bucky balls through the skin
- Nanobiotechnology for transdermal application
- Nanoparticles and nanoemulsions for skin disorders
- Nanopatches
- Hyaluronic acid for facilitating transdermal passage of nanoconstructs
- Ionic nanoparticle technology
- SLN gel for treatment of skin disorders
- Topical delivery of siRNA- nanoparticle conjugates
- Transdermal nanoparticle preparations for systemic effect
- Transdermal administration of nanocarriers
- Nanotechnology-based transdermal vaccination and immunotherapy
- Safety issues of applications of nanomaterial carriers on the skin
- Comparison of transdermal drug delivery systems
- Transdermal drug design
- In vitro testing of transdermal drug delivery systems
- Commercially available skin models for transdermal drug testing
- FDA guidelines for post-approval changes in semisold topical drugs
- In vivo testing of drug delivery systems
- Infrared spectroscopy for evaluation of transdermal drug delivery
- Modeling of transport through the skin
- Concluding remarks on transdermal drug delivery technologies
- Future developments in transdermal drug delivery
3. Transdermal Therapeutics
- Introduction
- Drugs that can be administered transdermally
- Approved transdermal products
- Drugs in clinical trials
- Skin disorders
- Cutaneous leishmaniasis
- Hair loss
- Iontophoretic drug delivery for nail disorders
- Psoriasis
- Nanoemulsions for paclitaxel delivery in psoriasis
- Cardiovascular disorders
- Transdermal estrogen for prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
- Transdermal drug delivery for angina pectoris
- Transdermal drug delivery for hypertension
- Transdermal clonidine
- Transdermal delivery of -blockers for hypertension
- Transdermal delivery of calcium channel blockers for hypertension
- Transdermal drug delivery for congestive heart failure
- Transdermal beta blockers
- Transdermal anticoagulants
- Respiratory diseases
- Asthma
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Neurological and psychiatric disorders
- Parkinson's disease
- Transdermal drug delivery for Parkinson's disease
- Transdermal levodopa delivery systems
- Transdermal dopamine agonists for Parkinson's disease
- Rotigotine for Parkinson disease
- Rotigotine for restless legs syndrome
- Transdermal administration of other drugs for Parkinson disease
- Depression
- Antidepressants
- Selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors
- Transdermal fluoxetine
- Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
- Transdermal selegiline
- Trazodone hydrochloride
- Venlafaxine
- Bupropion
- Bipolar disorder
- Transdermal lithium
- Schizophrenia
- Transdermal haloperidol
- Transdermal risperidone for treatment of schizophrenia
- Transdermal blonanserin for treatment of schizophrenia
- Restless legs syndrome
- Alzheimer's disease
- Transdermal rivastigmine
- Transdermal donepezil
- Transdermal galantamine
- Transdermal arecoline
- Transdermal nicotine for Tourette syndrome
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Transdermal methylphenidate
- Migraine
- Transdermal sumatriptan
- Transdermal zolmitriptan
- Transdermal dihydroergotamine
- Epilepsy
- Tinnitus/Vertigo
- Transdermal nitroglycerin for vasospasm due to subarachnoid hemorrhage
- Musculoskeletal disorders
- Osteoporosis
- Transdermal alendronate
- Transdermal estrogen
- Transdermal human parathyroid hormone
- Osteoarthritis
- Transdermal therapy of diabetes
- Insulin delivery in diabetes by transdermal patches
- Microneedle patch for glucose-responsive insulin delivery
- Patch monitoring system for insulin delivery
- Sonic Applicator & Control Device for TDD of insulin
- V-Go disposable insulin delivery device
- ViaDor System for TDD of insulin
- Companies developing devices for transdermal insulin delivery
- Transdermal therapy of oral antidiabetic agents
- Male disorders
- Erectile dysfunction
- Topical and transdermal preparation for erectile dysfunction
- Hypogonadism in the male
- Topical testosterone
- Benign prostatic hypertrophy
- Tamsulosin TDS
- Women's health
- Female sexual arousal disorder
- Menopause
- Hormone replacement therapy for menopause
- Effect of transdermal estradiol on bone density
- Transdermal PTH for postmenopausal osteoporosis
- Transdermal testosterone for low libido in postmenopausal women
- Breast disorders
- Dysmenorrhea
- Female infertility
- Contraception
- Female contraception
- Ortho Evra
- AG200-15
- BAY86-5016
- Desogestrel
- Male contraception
- Transdermal progestin plus testosterone
- Cancer
- Delivery of the photosensitizer drug -amino levulinic acid
- Intradermal delivery of cancer vaccines by adenoviral vectors
- Nanoemulsion-based delivery of caffeine for skin cancer
- Topical interferon 2b for cervical cancer and precancerous lesions
- Transcutaneous electroporation for delivery of anticancer drugs
- Transdermal delivery of peptide cancer vaccines
- Transdermal drug delivery for prostate cancer
- Transdermal nitroglycerine for prostate cancer
- Transdermal estradiol gel for prostate cancer
- Transdermal leuprolide acetate for prostate cancer
- Transdermal drug delivery for breast cancer
- Afimoxifene topical gel for breast cancer
- Pain
- Relief of pain associated with minor medical procedures
- Transdermal lidocaine relief of postherpectic neuralgia
- Lidoderm
- Lidopat
- ZTlido
- Transdermal capsaicin for relief of pain
- Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs
- Topical NSAIDs
- Transdermal ketoprofen
- Topical opioids
- Cancer pain
- Transdermal fentanyl
- Transdermal nitroglycerine as an adjuvant to opioids
- Transdermal buprenorphine
- Chronic pain of non-malignant origin
- Transdermal local anesthetics
- Postoperative pain
- Transdermal fentanyl for the management of postoperative pain
- Fibromyalgia
- Nanotechnology-based approved transdermal analgesic preparations
- Nausea and vomiting
- Motion sickness
- Postoperative vomiting
- Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting
- Antiaging strategies
- Smoking cessation
- Transdermal nicotine replacement
- Use of nicotine patch for smoking cessation in pregnancy
- Other methods of nicotine replacement
- Other treatments for smoking cessation
- Miscellaneous uses of transdermal drug delivery
- Allergic rhinitis
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Delivery of cannabinoids
- Overactive bladder and urinary incontinence
- Transdermal oxybutynin
- Viral infections
- Transdermal nanoparticles for immune enhancement in HIV
- Transdermal IQP-0410 for HIV/AIDS
- Wound healing and ulcers
- Transdermal gene therapy
- Transdermal delivery of plasmid DNA by electroporation
- Transdermal gene therapy for drug addiction
- Transdermal antisense therapy
- Transdermal vaccination
- The skin as an immune organ
- Technologies for transdermal vaccination
- Dissolvable microneedle array for vaccine delivery
- Electroporation for administering DNA vaccines
- Microneedles for transdermal delivery of vaccines
- Needle-free delivery of vaccines
- Transcutaneous immunotherapy using nanodispersions
- Applications of transdermal vaccination
- HIV/AIDS vaccination by topical application
- Transdermal DNA influenza vaccine
- Transdermal A vaccination for Alzheimer's disease
- Transdermal vaccination for traveller's diarrhoea
- Epicutaneous desensitization for food allergy
- Peanut patch for peanut allergy
- Transdermal nutraceuticals
- Complications of transdermal therapy
- Adverse effects of drugs
- Overdose effect
- Skin complications
- MRI-induced skin burns from transdermal patches
4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery
- Introduction
- Global markets for drug delivery
- Geographical distribution of transdermal drug delivery markets
- Emerging transdermal drug delivery markets in Asia
- Transdermal technology markets in therapeutic areas
- Angina pectoris
- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Erectile dysfunction
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Pain therapeutics
- Parkinson's disease
- Smoking cessation
- Transdermal hormone replacement therapy for menopause
- Transdermal testosterone replacement therapy for hypogonadism in the male
- Transdermal contraceptive market
- Markets according to transdermal technologies
- Markets for microneedle-based transdermal drug delivery
- Marketing strategies for transdermal drug delivery
- Marketing advantages of transdermal drug delivery
- Unmet needs in transdermal drug delivery
- Regulatory aspects that affect transdermal drug delivery markets
- Future prospects of transdermal drug delivery
- Growth of new technologies used in transdermal drug delivery
- Prospects of transdermal delivery for drugs coming off patents
- Transdermal delivery of biologicals
- Transdermal delivery of cosmetics
5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery
- Profiles of companies
- Top companies in transdermal drug delivery
- Collaborations
6. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rewslv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900