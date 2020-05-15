PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) are a much-anticipated new development in digital identification in the U.S., but there are still questions around where they can be used, what their capabilities are and how to accept them. The Secure Technology Alliance announced today the second webinar in its mobile driver’s license webinar series, which will focus on relying party use of mDLs for identity verification. The series is part of the Alliance’s broader initiative to support development, accelerate adoption and educate the U.S. market on mDLs.



The webinar, “ mDL Use Cases on Day One and Beyond ,” will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1pm ET/10am PT. To register for the webinar, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4477725226811143695 .

“mDLs offer lots of options – whether that’s for how consumers use identity credentials or how relying parties like government organizations, banks and merchants accept them,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “But a crucial part of enabling these options is ensuring that there is a full understanding of the technology. This webinar series is designed to provide that necessary education, and attendees of the second webinar will learn how mDLs will function in different environments as well as how to plan for implementation.”

Speakers for the webinar are: Andreas Aabye, Visa; Justin Gage, Consult Hyperion; Brandon Gutierrez, Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration; David Kelts, GET Group NA; Tom Lockwood, NextgenID; Paul Steier, AAMVA; and Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance.

Webinar attendees will gain a better understanding of how to leverage mDLs for identity verification. Topics include:

Capabilities defined in the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard

mDL interaction modes and their impact on use cases

Relying party requirements for mDLs and their use in specific environments (e.g., banking, retail, government, law enforcement)

An overview of Secure Technology Alliance tools that can be used by relying parties to help plan mDL implementation

A recording of the first webinar in the series, “ Introduction to the mDL ,” is available for download on the Secure Technology Alliance's website . Those who participate in all four webinar sessions and participate in short online retention assessment quizzes will receive a certificate of participation from the Secure Technology Alliance. Two additional webinars are planned in this educational webinar series. Dates and speakers for these webinars will be announced at a later date.

The webinar series is being developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Identity Council. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance‘s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software. The Alliance has recently launched a new web portal, www.mDLConnection.com to provide timely information about mobile driver’s licenses, its uses and a state-by-state implementation tracker.

Additional Resources

The Alliance has recently created several resources that provide information about mDLs. These include:

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .