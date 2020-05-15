LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) today announced the election of Shannon Hall to its Board of Directors. Shannon previously led the Life Sciences business at Bio-Rad Laboratories.



Ms. Hall’s election fills the open position created by the retirement of Robert Dwyer, a position he held for 14 years. In addition, Shannon has been appointed to the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“I would like to welcome Shannon to Mesa’s Board and thank Robert for his years of dedication to the Company,” said John Sullivan, Chairman of the Board. “We are furthering our goal of increasing our Board’s engagement in strategic decision-making by bringing on new members with highly relevant market experience in high growth environments. Shannon is a perfect fit, bringing many years of involvement and knowledge in biopharmaceutical research and development with a strong balance of technical and customer insight. Her guidance in the years ahead will be instrumental in helping Mesa execute its strategic growth plans.”

Shannon joins the Board after a 25 year career at Bio-Rad Laboratories where she held multiple positions of increasing responsibility in Product Management, Marketing, and General Management. Most recently, she led Bio-Rad’s $750M Life Sciences Group which provided tools for biopharmaceutical research, development, and production segments. Currently, she is active in medical device and bioproduction startups as a member of Life Science Angels and co-founder of Pow.bio, an early stage company in the industrial synthetic biology sector.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global technology innovator committed to solving some of the most critical quality control challenges in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial safety, environmental and food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Cold Chain Monitoring) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

