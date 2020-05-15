OTTAWA, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) has successfully recompeted for a contract award to provide expanded cyber security and informatics services to the Department of National Defence (DND).



Under the contract award, Calian will continue to provide consulting services to support DND’s information and cyber security initiatives. The Company was awarded additional services in the areas of project management, change management, network security, IT security vulnerability assessments, IT security system operations, and incident management.

The contract award is approximately $22 million over three years, plus one additional option year, the value of which will depend on demand. Delivery on the new contracts is expected to begin in June.

“Some of the top threats to governments and national security are cyber threats, which are becoming more sophisticated,” said Bill Dunnion, Director, Calian Cyber Security Solutions. “At Calian we are honoured to continue to support the safety and security of IT systems, services and networks for DND.”

“I am very pleased to see that Calian was selected to provide an expanded role in this changing landscape and to meet the evolving cyber needs of the Department of National Defence,” said Sandra Cote, Vice President, Information Technology and Cyber Solutions. “With our expertise in cyber security, I look forward to continuing to provide our trusted services in support of Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged.”

"This is an exciting re-win for our IT team, as customer retention is the first pillar of our growth framework," stated Kevin Ford, President and CEO. "As a growing, innovative Canadian company providing critical services to high-expectation industries, we are pleased to see Calian continue these critical services supporting Canada’s defence and security.”

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

