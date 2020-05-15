SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that researchers presented encouraging results from preclinical and healthy volunteer studies for RPT193 at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Meeting. RPT193 is a small molecule, once-daily oral therapy in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other allergic inflammatory diseases.



During the session, Laurence Cheng, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Medical Director at RAPT Therapeutics, presented blinded Phase 1a data from healthy volunteer cohorts of an ongoing seamless Phase 1 study showing that once-daily oral dosing of RPT193 for seven days achieved target drug levels and target coverage with an excellent safety profile in healthy volunteers. In addition, Dr. Cheng noted that in multiple preclinical studies of allergic skin inflammation, once-daily dosing of RPT193 demonstrated efficacy and reduction of Th2 cytokines comparable to treatment with currently available biologics that work by blocking interleukin-4 (IL-4) and IL-13, the major drivers of allergic inflammatory disease.

“Taken together, our healthy volunteer data along with our preclinical studies strongly suggest that by blocking the migration of Th2 cells into the inflamed skin, RPT193 may be able to reduce or eliminate allergic inflammation in patients with atopic dermatitis in a safe and convenient manner,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “Our next step is to complete the Phase 1b portion of the study in patients with atopic dermatitis to establish clinical proof-of-concept before moving into a Phase 2 study.”

To view the presentation live at 3:30pm ET, please register using this link . An archived copy of the presentation can be accessed on the RAPT website under the Events and Presentation tab of the Investor Relations section here after 4pm ET.

About RPT193

RPT193 is a small molecule, once-daily oral therapy in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other allergic inflammatory diseases. RPT193 is designed to selectively inhibit the migration of Th2 cells into allergically-inflamed tissues in order to break the cycle of inflammation driving disease. RPT193 blocks CCR4, a receptor highly expressed on Th2 cells. In allergic inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis, chemokines recruit Th2 cells via CCR4 into inflamed tissues. Once Th2 cells enter inflamed tissues such as the skin or the airways in the lung, they secrete proteins known to further drive the inflammatory response. The role of these Th2 cell-derived proteins has been clinically validated by injectable biologics targeting this pathway. Patients with atopic dermatitis express higher levels of CCR4 ligands compared with healthy humans; these ligands also correlate with the severity and activity of disease. RAPT believes that by inhibiting CCR4, RPT193 has the potential to bring therapeutic benefit to patients across a broad spectrum of additional allergic inflammatory diseases, including asthma, chronic urticaria, allergic conjunctivitis, chronic rhinosinusitis and eosinophilic esophagitis. Following successful completion of the Phase 1b study in atopic dermatitis, RAPT expects to expand clinical development into additional Th2-driven allergic indications.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the clinical development of RPT193. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

RAPT Media Contact:

Angela Bitting

media@rapt.com

(925) 202-6211

RAPT Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com



