OMAHA, Neb., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition™, PMD®, SirenLabs®, CoreActive®, Metis Nutrition™, iSatori™, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include:
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, total revenue was $6.2 million versus $5.9 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 4.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to continued growth in our online direct-to-consumer business. During the first quarter of 2020, online sales accounted for approximately 14% of the Company’s revenue, compared to 10% during the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit improved to $2.7 million, an increase of 7.7% from the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin improved from 43.2% to 44.5% over the same time period. The improvement in gross margin was driven by product mix and higher online sales volumes.
Total operating expenses increased 5.8% from $1.3 million to $1.4 million, driven by an increased investment in sales and marketing.
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, an increase of 20.3% over the same quarter in 2019. The Company delivered basic earnings per share of $1.36 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.07 in the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share increased from $0.94 in the first quarter of last year to $1.27 this year.
Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “I am very pleased with the Company’s performance during the first quarter, especially given the disruption that began in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, given the uncertainty brought on by the current environment, I know our stakeholders are more interested in how the business is performing during the second quarter. Therefore, to be as transparent as possible, the Company provides the following information, not subject to any procedures by our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, regarding its performance and position as of May 14, 2020.”
Mr. Judd continued, “While much uncertainty remains, I am pleased with how our team is navigating this pandemic. The Company will provide additional updates as warranted.”
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 80 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 25,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our new website at www.fitlifebrands.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|ASSETS:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|2,666,000
|$
|265,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts, $33,000 and $27,000 respectively
|4,692,000
|2,366,000
|Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $130,000 and $130,000, respectively
|3,023,000
|2,998,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|25,000
|72,000
|Total current assets
|10,406,000
|5,701,000
|Property and equipment, net
|124,000
|136,000
|Right of use asset, net of amortization, $241,000 and $226,000 respectively
|239,000
|254,000
|Goodwill
|225,000
|225,000
|Security deposits
|10,000
|10,000
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,004,000
|$
|6,326,000
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,747,000
|$
|2,010,000
|Accrued expense and other liabilities
|543,000
|464,000
|Product returns
|276,000
|256,000
|Lease liability - current portion
|44,000
|46,000
|Line of credit
|2,500,000
|-
|Total current liabilities
|6,110,000
|2,776,000
|LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY, net of current portion
|196,000
|208,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|6,306,000
|2,984,000
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
|as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,060,033 and 1,054,516
|issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively
|12,000
|12,000
|Treasury stock, 210,631 and 198,731 shares, respectively
|(1,790,000
|)
|(1,619,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,154,000
|32,055,000
|Accumulated deficit
|(25,678,000
|)
|(27,106,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|4,698,000
|$
|3,342,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,004,000
|$
|6,326,000
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
|Three months ended
|March 31
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|6,151,000
|$
|5,878,000
|Cost of goods sold
|3,414,000
|3,337,000
|Gross profit
|2,737,000
|2,541,000
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|General and administrative
|733,000
|774,000
|Selling and marketing
|671,000
|550,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,000
|15,000
|Total operating expenses
|1,416,000
|1,339,000
|OPERATING INCOME
|1,321,000
|1,202,000
|OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
|Interest expense
|4,000
|15,000
|Gain on settlement
|(70,000
|)
|-
|Total other expenses (income)
|(66,000
|)
|15,000
|NET INCOME
|1,387,000
|1,187,000
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|(41,000
|)
|-
|NET INCOME
|1,428,000
|1,187,000
|NET INCOME AVAILAB LE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|$
|1,428,000
|$
|1,187,000
|NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:
|Basic
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.07
|Diluted
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.94
|Basic weighted average common shares
|1,051,752
|1,111,943
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|1,126,303
|1,268,526
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
|Three months ended March 31
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|1,428,000
|$
|1,187,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,000
|15,000
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|6,000
|(4,000
|)
|Allowance for inventory obsolescence
|-
|12,000
|Common stock issued for services
|16,000
|23,000
|Fair value of options issued for services
|12,000
|26,000
|Right of use asset net of amortization and lease liability
|2,000
|3,000
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|(2,332,000
|)
|(2,244,000
|)
|Inventories
|(25,000
|)
|1,173,000
|Prepaid expense
|46,000
|110,000
|Accounts payable
|737,000
|(321,000
|)
|Accrued interest
|4,000
|15,000
|Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|75,000
|20,000
|Product returns
|20,000
|(136,000
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,000
|(121,000
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|-
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|-
|300,000
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|71,000
|-
|Proceeds from line of credit
|2,500,000
|-
|Repurchases of common stock
|(171,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided financing activities
|2,400,000
|300,000
|CHANGE IN CASH
|2,401,000
|179,000
|CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|265,000
|259,000
|CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|2,666,000
|$
|438,000
|Supplemental disclosure operating activities
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|15,000
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Recording of lease asset and liability upon adoption of ASU-2016-02
|$
|-
|$
|343,000
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
FitLife Brands, Inc.
Omaha, Nebraska, UNITED STATES
