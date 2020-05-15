Starboard Changes Position on Poison Pill Again, and Retains the Ability to Change Yet Another Time If Starboard’s Hand-Picked Nominees Gain Control of Board

Starboard Does Not Change Its Position on Rejecting Universal Proxy Card, Demonstrating Continuing Unwillingness to Allow for Shareholder Choice Without Unnecessary Complexities

GCP Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” All GCP Director Nominees on the BLUE Proxy Card TODAY

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today provided the following statement in response to a filing made by Starboard Value LP (“Starboard”) on May 14, 2020:

Starboard has once again reversed course, this time by changing its position regarding GCP’s stockholder rights plan after initially declaring it was going to vote against the rights plan. Starboard’s latest tactic to win shareholder votes is unsurprising as they have constantly changed their position throughout their history of engaging with GCP.

The Company cautions GCP shareholders to consider that, should Starboard succeed in its attempt to replace a supermajority of the Board, they can once again change their position and their hand-picked nominees could just as easily remove the rights plan if they are in control of the Board. Given that another GCP shareholder, 40 North, has previously indicated a desire to purchase more shares, sought and received HSR approval to increase its ownership to nearly 50%, and that its affiliate is a natural acquirer of GCP, the Company believes that removal of the rights plan is highly risky and could deprive all other shareholders of the maximum value of their investment.

While Starboard is attempting to appear constructive by their most recent change of position on the rights plan, in addition to refusing consistent and generous attempts by GCP to negotiate in good faith, they continue to reject GCP’s proposal to use a universal proxy card in connection with the upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), following input from GCP shareholders and despite Starboard’s previous vocal support for universal proxy cards. While Starboard claims that it is too late to change their position in this case, the reality is that the Company has ample time to implement the new card in advance of the Annual Meeting.

Starboard is willing to change their position on the rights plan, when they know that their slate could remove it if they win their proxy fight, but are not willing to change their position on the universal proxy card, when it will allow shareholders the ability to select from all nominees without the complexities associated with attending the Annual Meeting in person. These recent actions further demonstrate that Starboard will take or change whatever position necessary to try to win their proxy fight.

We continue to urge shareholders to vote “FOR” all of the GCP director nominees on the BLUE proxy card TODAY and protect GCP for all shareholders.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

