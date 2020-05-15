Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChildWise Monitor Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits, attitudes, and activities.
Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK completed the survey, on topics as varied as their favorite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on the environment.
The Monitor Report 2020 covers:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
