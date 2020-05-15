Resolutions of AB “Linas” Repeated Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated on 15 May 2020:



1. Attention is paid to the auditor’s conclusions confirming AB “Linas” consolidated and Company’s financial accountability of year 2019 and agreed to the consolidated annual report of the company of year 2019.

2. AB “Linas” consolidated and company’s annual financial statements for the year 2019 are confirmed and it was agreed to consolidated annual report for the year 2019.

3 AB “Linas” profit (loss) allocation is confirmed:

1) retained profit of the previous financial year at the end of the accounting year – 553,510 EUR ;

2) net profit of the accounting year 167,792 EUR ;

3) profit (loss) of the accounting financial year unrecognized in the statement of comprehensive income - 0 EUR ;

4) transfers from mandatory reserve 0 EUR ;

5) transfers from reserve for business projects 0 EUR ;

6) transfers from reserve for the support 0 EUR ;

7) transfers from profit for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

8) shareholders contributions to cover company’s loses 0 EUR ;

9) allocated loss totally 721,302 EUR ;

10) share of profit set for the mandatory reserve 8,390 EUR ;

11) share of profit set for the reserve for purchase of own shares 0 EUR ;

12) share of profit set to other reserves 0 EUR ;

13) share of profit set for dividend paying 0 EUR ;

14) share of profit set for annual allowances (bonuses) for the members of the board, for the employees premiums and other purposes 0 EUR ;

15) retained loss at the end of the financial year transferred to the next financial year 712,912 EUR .

4. Remuneration policy of collegiate bodies and managers of AB “Linas” is approved.

5. It is made decision to extend the period of provision of audit services with the provider of this service - UAB AUDITO SPRENDIMAI.

The Board of the Company is authorized to determine the remuneration of the audit company for the work performed. The head of the Company is authorized to sign an agreement with the audit company.

AB “Linas” Head of finance dept.

Egidijus Mikeliunas

Tel.: +370 45 506100



