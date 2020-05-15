On May 15, 2020 AB “Linas” General Meeting of Shareholders confirmed AB “Linas” and the Group of the companies audited consolidated annual financial reports of year 2019 which are prepared acc. to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU and agreed to annual report for the year 2019.



The sales incomes in 2019 of AB “Linas” group of companies were 12.98 mill. EUR. In 2018 sales incomes were 12.71 mill. EUR. The sales incomes of the Company in 2019 were 12.97 mill. EUR, and in 2018 – 12,71 mill. EUR.

Net Profit in 2019 of AB “Linas” group of companies was 108.70 thous. EUR. Group result of year 2018 was 507.52 thous. EUR net profit. Net profit in 2019 of Company was 167.79 thous. EUR, in 2018 was 892 thous. EUR.

Presenting AB “Linas” and the Group of the companies audited annual information of the year 2019.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100

Attachment