The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global automotive parts and services aftermarket and its growth opportunities in 2020. The study provides a detailed analysis of key trends influencing the aftermarket, market revenues of major part categories, ownership behavior of customers, and also identifying major opportunity areas for different stakeholders. These analyses are provided for major automotive markets, including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, and India. At the global level, the study discusses how 2019 shaped up for the automotive aftermarket, analyzing both qualitative and quantitative aspects. It also provides an outlook for the same for the year ahead, thereby, discussing all major trends and key business models expected as an outcome.



Aftermarket revenues expanded by 4.1% in 2019. This was largely on the back of growth in vehicles in operation by 3.2%, while a contraction in global GDP growth stifled consumer expenditure in terms of new vehicle purchase. A slowdown in new vehicle sales also meant a heightened focus on the aftermarket from all stakeholders, more so from the OES channel, which grappled for sustaining business at the dealer level by vehicle services. This also translated into the development of newer partnerships and the evolution of newer channels to market. In 2020, the report expects growth in aftermarket revenues to be 4.0%, with India and China leading the growth, although at a slower pace than last year.



Key Features



The key objectives of the study include the following:

To calculate the size of the global automotive aftermarket through analysis of VIO and replacement rates

To provide major developments in supplier and other stakeholder activity in order to understand the movement in the aftermarket

To identify the main industry trends in each region

To determine which regions and segments will enjoy the highest growth potential

To analyze the effect of Mega Trends, such as electrification of powertrain and digitization in vehicle servicing offering solutions on demand for aftermarket parts and services

To predict major benchmarks that the global aftermarket will achieve in 2020 and beyond

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main factors that will influence the size of the global automotive aftermarket in 2020?

How does the industry outlook vary from region to region?

What developments in the global automotive aftermarket from 2019 will have an impact during 2020?

What is the outlook for eRetailing and service marketplaces for 2020?

How are emerging regions being served, or underserved, by automotive parts and services suppliers?

