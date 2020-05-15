To Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 May 2020

Refinancing of floating rate loans.



The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of DKK floating rate loans on 1 July 2020. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan ISIN DK000952664-2 DK000952656-8 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32H 32H Callable No Yes Auction results Total allotment DKK 16,200m DKK 4,700m Total bids DKK 56,171m DKK 16,815m Interest rate spread +0.15% +0.19% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2023 01-10-2023





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment