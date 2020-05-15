To Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 May 2020

                                              

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of DKK floating rate loans on 1 July 2020. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.                                                                                                                                                                                      
                 
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000952664-2DK000952656-8
Reference rateCibor 3MCibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32H32H
CallableNoYes
Auction results  
Total allotmentDKK 16,200mDKK 4,700m
Total bids DKK 56,171mDKK 16,815m
Interest rate spread+0.15%+0.19%
Price100.20100.20
Other information  
Maturity01-10-202301-10-2023



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

