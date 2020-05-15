To Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 May 2020
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of DKK floating rate loans on 1 July 2020. The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000952664-2
|DK000952656-8
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Yes
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 16,200m
|DKK 4,700m
|Total bids
|DKK 56,171m
|DKK 16,815m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.15%
|+0.19%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2023
|01-10-2023
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.
