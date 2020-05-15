Dublin, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Workforce optimization (WFO) drives performance, agent engagement, and improved customer experience (CX) in the contact center industry.



The analyst defines WFO as a strategy to integrate disparate contact center workforce applications, monitor and analyze customer and agent interactions, and automate processes to optimize contact center resources. Contact centers use the resulting data to improve operational efficiency and performance, and agent and customer engagement, resulting in improved CX and employee experience.



Inclusive to WFO are complementary functions under the umbrella of workforce engagement management (WEM) that focus on recruitment, onboarding, evaluating, training, coaching, and motivating the workforce. Contact center solution providers and customers have come to understand that employee engagement and customer engagement are interdependent and equal in importance. As such, WEM applications are a critical component of WFO strategies.



WFO solutions allow agents to engage more efficiently with customers and supervisors to more effectively manage the contact center by automating processes that had been time-consuming, inflexible, and error-prone when performed manually. Examples include monitoring and analyzing calls, scheduling and forecasting, and finding and retrieving information from knowledge bases.



This report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. North American Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

8x8

Aspect

Avaya

Calabrio

CallMiner

Genesys

Mitel

NICE/inContact

Noble Systems

OnviSource

Sharpen

Talkdesk

Verint

4. The Last Word

The Last Word - Key Takeaways

