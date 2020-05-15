New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amniotic Products Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893184/?utm_source=GNW

9%. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growth in the target patient population, the rising incidence of burn injuries, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, and the rise in venture capital funding and government investments. The emerging economies and the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the complications and limitations associated with the use of amniotic membranes are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



The cryopreserved amniotic membranes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, amniotic membranes are categorized into cryopreserved amniotic membranes and dehydrated amniotic membranes.Both membrane types come in a variety of tissue thicknesses and sizes, depending on clinical needs.



Cryopreserved amniotic membranes commanded the largest share of the global amniotic membranes market in 2019.The cryopreservation technique retains extracellular matrix components, such as growth factors, collagen, heavy-chain hyaluronic acids, and fibronectin, all of which promote anti-inflammatory effects and healing.



These characteristics of cryopreserved amniotic membranes drive market growth.



Wound care application segment to witness the highest growth in the amniotic products market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the amniotic products market is categorized into wound care, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and other applications.Wound care was the largest application segment in the amniotic products market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burn injuries.



North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the amniotic products market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market.



The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products, the high prevalence of target diseases, and rising awareness about advanced treatment options.



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global amniotic products market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall amniotic products market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights in order to position their businesses better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

