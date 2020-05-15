BEDFORD, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights:

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $38.3 million, which was a slight improvement from the net revenue of $37.9 million earned in the first quarter of 2019.



Our interest income in the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $6.4 million, a 16% increase from the $5.5 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019.



Our consumer loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $0.6 million net in the first quarter of 2020 to $105.6 million, inclusive of the allowance for loan loss and other discounts. Our manufactured home park loan portfolio outstanding principal balance increased by $10.9 million to a total of $103.3 million, an approximately 12% increase from the end of 2019. Between March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 our consumer loan portfolio increased by $6.7 million and our commercial loan portfolio increased by $40.7 million.



The income before tax expense was $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 26% increase from the $9.2 million in income before tax expense for the first quarter of 2019.



SG&A decreased in the first quarter of 2020 to approximately $5.6 million, which is a 14% decrease from the first quarter of 2019 due to a reduction of fees paid for professional services, consulting, and advertising and marketing, and first quarter 2019 retail store expenses that were subsequently recorded into cost of sales in the latter part of 2019.



Net income was approximately $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million for the comparable period in 2019, which equates to a 25% increase in net income. The net income for the first quarter of 2020 included a one-time event in which the Company received $1.075 million related to the settlement of a lawsuit against a former vendor for the Company.





Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $0.37 on 24,361,083 diluted outstanding shares versus $0.29 on 24,571,088 outstanding shares for the comparable quarter in 2019. On a pro-forma basis, excluding the one-time gain on settlement in the first quarter of 2020, the earnings per share was $0.33.

Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “The first quarter of 2020 had us heading into the year with some momentum, but obviously the COVID-19 pandemic has all us reassessing where we stand. Product sales were largely flat quarter over quarter; however, with March being impacted by the pandemic, we were pleased with the result. We expanded our income in part by keeping expenses down, decreasing our SG&A by 14%. We are adapting to the changing business environment, including having special sales to some of our best customers, providing special financing terms to some of those same customers, and increasing our marketing by stressing online advertising and our social media presence. Affordable housing remains a critical need with significant demand, and so, despite the short-term headwinds, I remain optimistic about Legacy’s potential for growth, profitability, and long-term shareholder value.”

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,717 $ 1,724 Inventories 31,523 27,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,737 24,015 Total current assets 57,977 52,967 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,124 21,038 Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses 99,448 99,048 Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”) 93,827 81,375 Other assets and non-current inventory 29,242 29,192 Total assets $ 301,618 $ 283,620 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Total current liabilities, excluding debt $ 24,474 $ 23,073 Total long-term debt, including current portion 39,027 30,861 Other long-term liabilities 7,288 7,297 Total stockholder's equity 230,829 222,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 301,618 $ 283,620





LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenue: Product sales $ 31,195 $ 31,550 Consumer and MHP loans interest 6,424 5,530 Other 654 874 Total net revenue 38,273 37,954 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 21,858 21,885 Selling, general administrative expenses 5,612 6,491 Dealer incentive 194 210 Income from operations 10,609 9,368 Other expense 1,012 (147) Income before income tax expense 11,621 9,221 Income tax expense (2,596) (2,008) Net income $ 9,025 $ 7,213 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,319,328 24,516,762 Diluted 24,361,083 24,571,088 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.29



