BEDFORD, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights:
Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “The first quarter of 2020 had us heading into the year with some momentum, but obviously the COVID-19 pandemic has all us reassessing where we stand. Product sales were largely flat quarter over quarter; however, with March being impacted by the pandemic, we were pleased with the result. We expanded our income in part by keeping expenses down, decreasing our SG&A by 14%. We are adapting to the changing business environment, including having special sales to some of our best customers, providing special financing terms to some of those same customers, and increasing our marketing by stressing online advertising and our social media presence. Affordable housing remains a critical need with significant demand, and so, despite the short-term headwinds, I remain optimistic about Legacy’s potential for growth, profitability, and long-term shareholder value.”
Management Conference Call- May 15 at 10 AM (Central Time)
Senior management will discuss the results of the first quarter of 2020 in a live webcast and conference call on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10 AM Central Time. To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qma72q4p, which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingusa.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 9262806 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
About Legacy Housing Corporation
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $140,000.
Investor Inquiries:
Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906
investors@legacyhousingcorp.com
or
Media Inquiries:
Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904
|LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
|BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,717
|$
|1,724
|Inventories
|31,523
|27,228
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|22,737
|24,015
|Total current assets
|57,977
|52,967
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|21,124
|21,038
|Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses
|99,448
|99,048
|Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)
|93,827
|81,375
|Other assets and non-current inventory
|29,242
|29,192
|Total assets
|$
|301,618
|$
|283,620
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Total current liabilities, excluding debt
|$
|24,474
|$
|23,073
|Total long-term debt, including current portion
|39,027
|30,861
|Other long-term liabilities
|7,288
|7,297
|Total stockholder's equity
|230,829
|222,389
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|301,618
|$
|283,620
|LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
|STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net revenue:
|Product sales
|$
|31,195
|$
|31,550
|Consumer and MHP loans interest
|6,424
|5,530
|Other
|654
|874
|Total net revenue
|38,273
|37,954
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|21,858
|21,885
|Selling, general administrative expenses
|5,612
|6,491
|Dealer incentive
|194
|210
|Income from operations
|10,609
|9,368
|Other expense
|1,012
|(147)
|Income before income tax expense
|11,621
|9,221
|Income tax expense
|(2,596)
|(2,008)
|Net income
|$
|9,025
|$
|7,213
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|24,319,328
|24,516,762
|Diluted
|24,361,083
|24,571,088
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.29
|Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.29
