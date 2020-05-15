KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, is hosting its Annual Shareholder Meeting virtually May 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. CDT. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Shareholder Meeting in person at a physical location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the platform for the virtual meeting will provide shareholders as of the close of business March 24, 2020, the ability to listen to the Annual Shareholder Meeting live, submit questions and submit their vote during the meeting if they have not already voted.



To be admitted to the virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CERN2020 (or access the link from the Investor Relations section of Cerner.com ) and enter their 16-digit control number, which can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or other stockholder notices previously received. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior to the meeting, at 9:45 a.m. CDT; the Annual Shareholder Meeting will begin promptly at 10 a.m. CDT May 22, 2020.

Cerner encourages shareholders to read the 2020 Proxy Statement and other meeting materials carefully . Even if shareholders intend to attend the live webcast of the virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting, it is strongly recommended that shareholders vote and submit their proxies in advance by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement. If a shareholder has already voted, no additional action is required. Guests are invited to attend the virtual Annual Meeting in listen-only mode by going to the website referenced above.

Those that are unable to access the meeting online may call 1-877-328-2502 to listen to the live audio. Please note that shareholders will not be considered present and will not be able to vote or ask questions if they choose to listen in via telephone only. Please be sure to vote your shares in advance of the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting via one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement. A replay of the meeting will be available online shortly after its conclusion.

About Cerner

