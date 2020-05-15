SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 as well as provide an update on business developments and activities. The company’s press release concerning its first quarter 2020 financial results will be available after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 18, 2020, on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com , and the company also expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on that date.



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 18, 2020

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-423-9813

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13703885

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during this quarter and certain target milestones and goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139872 . Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm PT on May 18, 2020. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 13703885.

About Adamis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, allergy and opioid overdose. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In July 2019, Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, announced it had fully launched both in the U.S. Please refer to www.SYMJEPI.com for additional product information. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.