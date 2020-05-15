DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home Security TM), (“Brinks Home Security” or the “Company”) (OTC: SCTY) today announced the addition of two new executives to their senior leadership team. Kevin Lyons will join as Chief People Officer, effective May 18, 2020 and Wade Gibson will join as Senior Vice President of Network Sales, effective May 25, 2020.



“As we begin a new era for Brinks Home Security, I am delighted to welcome Kevin and Wade to our senior leadership team,” said William Niles, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home Security. “Each is a recognized leader with a demonstrated track record of success, and their combined expertise will be invaluable as we develop and implement our go forward strategic plan to strengthen the business for the long term.”

Kevin Lyons joins with over a decade of senior leadership and operational expertise in areas such as strategy, product development, sales & marketing and organizational design. Most recently, Mr. Lyons served as a Senior Director at Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP), where he was responsible for leading the development and implementation of the Company’s various channel strategies and commercial initiatives. Prior to this, he held several leadership roles within McKinsey & Company with specific functional experience in large scale transformations at Fortune 500 companies across human resources, finance, IT and other back office functions. Mr. Lyons holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Wade Gibson, a seasoned executive and business leader, brings with him over a decade of leadership experience in the private sector, military, and state house. Mr. Gibson most recently practiced law at Locke Lord LLP, where he advised both public and privately held companies on major corporate transactions and governance matters. Prior to this, he served as Chief of Staff of the Rhode Island Executive Office of Commerce and earlier as an economic adviser to candidates for Governor, Senator, and State Senator in Connecticut. Mr. Gibson also previously served as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve, deploying to the Horn of Africa. Mr. Gibson holds a Bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Brinks Home Security (OTC: SCTY) is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately 841,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The Company has one of the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products.

