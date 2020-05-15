NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Fifth Third Bancorp (“Fifth Third” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FITB) of the June 8, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Fifth Third stock or options between February 26, 2016 and March 6, 2020 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/FITB . There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all those who purchased Fifth Third securities between February 26, 2016 and March 6, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case, Christakis v. Fifth Third Bancorp et al., No. 1:20-cv-02176 was filed on April 7, 2020, and has been assigned to Judge Andrea R. Wood.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; (2) since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 9, 2020, during pre-market hours, the CFPB announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank in federal court, alleging that Fifth Third Bank had violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act’s prohibition against unfair and abusive acts or practices as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act and their implementing regulations.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $22.20 per share on March 6, 2020 to $18.30 per share on March 9, 2020: a $3.90 or 17.57% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

