Minneapolis, MN, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minneapolis, MN and Santa Monica, CA – May 15th, 2020 – Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., today announced that Linda Buan, previously Vice President, Product Develop and Operations at Provation, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

“Innovation, quality, and service have long been defining characteristics of Provation’s software solutions, and our Chief Technology Officer is integral to the creation and sustainability of that value proposition,” said Daniel Hamburger, Provation CEO. “Linda’s leadership has been key to our success in developing both server-based and cloud-based solutions, and her technological expertise has been especially important as we have introduced our software as a service (SaaS) solution, Provation® Apex. We are confident that Linda will help lead Provation to continued success and growth.”

Buan, who joined Provation in 2002, is an accomplished software executive, responsible for leading the global team that developed and launched Provation’s next generation SaaS product, Provation® Apex. Buan has more than 25 years of healthcare IT industry experience, and has led global product development, product management, IT, quality assurance, documentation, and medical content teams to consistently deliver strong results. Prior to joining Provation, Buan was a development manager at McKesson where she led the software development team and also served as an international project manager during her tenure. Buan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota.

“It is a privilege to continue to develop best-of-breed solutions for hospitals, ACSs and physician offices around the world.” Buan said. “I’m excited to further guide our Technology and Content Teams as we continue to lead our industry in leveraging advanced technologies to develop innovative solutions for world-class physicians.”

