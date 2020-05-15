CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 MAY 2020 AT 4:30 PM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Cargotec Corporation has on 15 May 2020 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Mariatorp Oy (Business ID 2690035-7) and Heikki Herlin. According to the notification, after the distribution of inheritance of Niklas Herlin on 14 May 2020, Heikki Herlin controls Mariatorp Oy. Consequently, Mariatorp Oy and Heikki Herlin possess 2,940,067 Cargotec A shares and 5,400,000 B shares, in total 8,340,067 shares and 3,480,067 votes. This corresponds to 12.89 percent of Cargotec Corporation shares and 23.13 percent of votes.

