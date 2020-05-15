TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Canadians with celiac disease who are increasingly relying on food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing gluten-free foods has become more difficult than ever. The infrequent availability of gluten-free foods at Canada’s food banks is forcing this segment of the population with an unenviable choice – go hungry or eat foods that will make them sick.



To help address this dire situation, the Canadian Celiac Association and partner Promise Gluten Free are donating a variety of gluten-free products to Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest, which will reach over 20 food banks and community-based agency locations across the country.

“We know this is a trying time for a lot of Canadians with celiac disease and gluten disorders, and we’re grateful that Promise is stepping up to help those who are already struggling during this health crisis to find safe, certified gluten-free options,” says CCA National Executive Director Melissa Secord.

Support for those in the gluten-free community is crucial during this trying time, but it can’t be done alone. The CCA and Promise GF are asking for donations to further help the celiac community.

“We’re proud to have this opportunity to work with the CCA and get food to people who have been impacted by the pandemic,” says Mary Horkan, Senior Marketing Manager at Promise. “We know that Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest will put these products to good use for the families in the celiac community and we hope that other companies will join us in this effort in the coming weeks.”

To find a food bank with gluten-free products near you, or to support the CCA’s efforts, click here .

Additionally, on May 16, the CCA will join the #CeliacUnited campaign in honour of International Celiac Disease Awareness Day and will light up iconic buildings in major cities across Canada. Canadians with gluten disorders will also be sharing their personal success stories using #GetYourGlowBack to encourage others to get diagnosed and on a path to better health.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of foods containing gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye and barley), affects 1 in every 100 Canadians, but currently about 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease remain undiagnosed.1 Since there is no cure or treatment for celiac disease, the only option for people living with the condition is to commit to a strict gluten-free diet.

About the Canadian Celiac Association

The Canadian Celiac Association / L’Association canadienne de la maladie coeliaque, a volunteer-based federally registered charitable organization, empowers people who are adversely affected by gluten. It was founded in 1972 and continues to be a source of science-based information, fostering research and encouraging mutual support among the gluten-free community. The association serves people with celiac disease, dermatitis herpetiformis and gluten disorders through its affiliated chapters across Canada.

About Promise Gluten Free

Promise Gluten Free (GF) is a family business with over 50 years of baking experience. Their family of bakers have spent years crafting, tasting and refining their recipes so customers can enjoy GF baking without compromising on taste or quality. Made in a dedicated GF facility, Promise GF’s extended range of products include healthy breads, delicious brioche, decadent cakes and sweet treats, available online and in select retailers across Australia, Europe and North America.

