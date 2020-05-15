New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID 19 Impact on IVD Market by Technology, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893181/?utm_source=GNW

These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities as well as to focus on product commercialization & upgrades. The in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented on technology, end user, and region/country.



The PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020 H1.

Based on technology, the in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into PCR, NGS, ELISA, Rapid-tests, clinical chemistry, hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, microbiology testing, and others.The PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global in-vitro diagnostics industry in 2020 – H1.



Factors such as the increasing patient emphasis on effective & early patient screening, continued commercialization of novel COVID screening platforms by major players, early efforts of key players to address supply chain bottlenecks, and easy availability of controls & standards are driving the growth of this segment.



US to account for the largest share of the in-vitro diagnostics industry in 2020 H1.

The US is expected to account for the largest share of the in-vitro diagnostics market in 2020 - H1, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the continuous commercialization of innovative diagnostic products coupled with ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay based products, the recent discovery of genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing, supportive government policies & their emphasis on novel product development, and the significant expansion of target patient population.



As of 2019, some of the prominent players in the in-vitro diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), and QIAGEN (Germany), among others.



