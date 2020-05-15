Members of The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden and LogistiCare’s transportation provider SJSL Specialty Transport began a food delivery program on Friday, May 8 to deliver food to food-insecure members of the Camden community impacted by COVID-19. From left to right: Captain Brennen Hinzman, Kroc Center Corps Officer; Lieutenant Amarilis Ayala, Associate Kroc Center Corps Officer; Ashley Wright, President of SJSL Specialty Transport and Anthony Jones.

Camden, NJ, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation company and the contracted transportation vendor for New Jersey Medicaid participants, is partnering with The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden to use the company’s temporary, excess capacity to deliver emergency food to Camden area residents who need help most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food delivery program which started May 8, utilizes the services of LogistiCare's transportation provider, SJSL Specialty Transport, to deliver food to food-insecure members of the community, who would have previously relied on public transportation to get to the store or pantry, or who would have gone without. During the COVID-19 crisis, many individuals report that they are afraid to venture out to source food and nearly 60% of pantry clients are reporting usage for the first time in their lives.

The pilot program will begin small and is expected to grow as the need to deliver food continues. The Salvation Army, through its food pantry outreach, identified the first Camden residents to be food recipients.

“Our partnership with LogistiCare provides us with a greatly increased ability to deliver needed groceries to our friends and neighbors in the community struggling to get out of their homes for the most basic assistance," said Major Terry Wood, Kroc Center Administrator. "Statewide, we are seeing a 400% increase in emergency food needs and, until now, we simply did not have a large or scalable delivery capability. We are blessed to be working with LogistiCare to bridge the gap beginning here in Camden.”

“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with The Salvation Army in Camden,” said Kathryn Stalmack, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for LogistiCare. “It is our hope that after we demonstrate our ability and commitment to the safe and reliable delivery of food to the residents of Camden, Major Wood will be eager to introduce us to his colleagues in other New Jersey cities, the region and beyond.”

“The process we have in place to apply for food delivery is quite simple,” said Jamie Moses, National Sales Director for LogistiCare. “The Salvation Army provides us with a list of recipients for the delivery service, they provide the food packages, and we use our pre-existing resources to create routes, pick up food, and complete the delivery. Working in partnership with The Salvation Army we are able to help those who need it most.”

LogistiCare’s ongoing relationship with the State of New Jersey and its new relationships with food banks, municipalities, nonprofits and government entities, represents the company’s ability to adjust to meet the needs of the state’s most vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare visit www.logisticare.com.

About The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden

Opened in 2014 to enhance The Salvation Army's service in the City of Camden since 1880, The Salvation Army Kroc Center is a 120,000-square-foot state-of-the-art community center on a 24-acre campus. The Center provides recreational, health, educational, cultural, family and spiritual programming to Camden and the surrounding community. The facility includes a black box theater, water park, pool, commercial kitchen, youth and senior centers, chapel, field house, fitness center, food pantry and much more. Outdoor amenities include a soccer/football field and two baseball/softball fields. Visit camdenkroccenter.org for more information.

Attachment

