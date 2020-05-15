Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International understand Americans’ thirst for functional and consumer beverages.

“The demand for new, innovative beverages continues to grow. American consumers’ thirst for functional drinks has not been quenched,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International.

Americans still love their bottled water and carbonated soft drinks, which make up almost 50 percent of U.S. consumption. But functional beverages, which are drinks developed to provide a health or performance benefit, are a growing market. These beverages include sport and performance drinks, energy drinks, enhanced water, and ready-to-drink teas.

“Consumers continue to seek out drinks to improve hydration, energy, performance, focus, and health,” Gould said, adding that health-conscious consumers are driving this trend.

Gould, a third-generation retail professional, has partnered with celebrities to develop popular beverages.

With actor Steven Seagal, the two developed “Lightning Bolt Energy Drink.”

“Lightning Bolt was an instant hit with Amazon, the largest online retailer, Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer, and 7-11, the largest convenience store retailer,” Gould said. “We went from concept to shelf in less than a year. We developed the drink, packaging, promotion, and distribution in under 12 months.”

Gould repeated his success with Bob Wall, a frequent martial arts actor with Bruce Lee, when they developed KO Fitness Drink, the world’s healthiest fitness recovery beverage.

Fast-forward to 2020, and Gould sees the demand for functional beverages is even higher than it was a decade ago.

“Independent analysts are predicting 5 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) through 2025 for the North American functional beverage market,” Gould said.

Working with Gould is Jeff Fernandez, who helped created Amazon’s sports beverage category in the mid-2000s, which brought in the power brands, such as Monster, Rockstar, Red Bull, and Gatorade.

Fernandez, who also worked as a retail buyer for Walmart, is now president of Nutritional Products International.

Gould said NPI plans to expand its beverage division in 2020.

“We plan to work with brands that make both consumer and functional beverages, such as sports drinks,” he added. “We have the professional knowledge to guide new, innovative brands to success.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America. Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Mitch Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. NPI helps international companies ship their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.



