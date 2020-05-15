New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market by Device and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893180/?utm_source=GNW



In 2019, the infusion pumps product segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Based on the product, the infusion pump segment accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing COVID-19 patient pool, increasing availability of ambulatory infusion pumps, research on plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and the introduction of technologically advanced products in the market.



In 2019, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Based on end-users, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced critical care devices, the large patient pool treated at hospitals, the increase in the number of make-shift hospitals, and the availability of trained professionals to operate these critical care devices.



North America is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the highest number of COVID-19 cases globally, the presence of a large number of key local players that can ramp up the production of these devices, increased accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities are fueling the demand for critical care devices in the APAC region.



The leading players in the critical care devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), among others.



