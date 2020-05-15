TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order for (the “PO”) COVID-19 test kits from a Canadian based mining company with over 4,000 employees in multiple jurisdictions outside of Canada.



Under the terms of the PO, Datametrex will sell to the purchaser an initial 10,000 units of COVID-19 Detection Kits, comprising of 10,000 3 mL Universal Transport Medium (UTM®) Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm Skirted Tubes with Plastic Red Capture Caps, and 1 Real-Time PCR Detection System machine to analyze the samples. The total gross sales amount is approximately $500,000 CDN, excluding shipping. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits. The Company has secured all testing kits, swabs, tubes and the PCR machine from the manufacturer required to fulfill the order. All of the items will be shipped directly from manufacturers to the purchaser at their operating site in Africa.

“Datametrex is honoured to be assisting this Canadian company to protect and safeguard the health and welfare of their employees, local contractors, and the local population. We are proud to be able to help Canadians and companies to reopen businesses around the world and to help people return to work safely. We sincerely wish them and all Canadian companies the best during this pandemic,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

