Company Announcement
15 May 2020
Announcement No. 13
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Ferd AS’ total holding of NKT shares is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
Attachment
Nkt A/S
Broendby, DENMARK
Notification of major shareholding_13FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: