MONTREAL, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we are living in unprecedented times. The current worldwide public health situation comes with many new challenges for everyone - companies are certainly no exception.
At Corporate Stays, we recognized our responsibility to offer guests a safe and clean, fully furnished home. The health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our main priority during this ongoing situation.
We want all our guests to feel secure in our suites and furnished apartments, therefore we are making every effort to enhance cleaning protocols ensuring you are welcomed in a safe and clean environment.
Our Commitment to Our Guests
Corporate Stays is dedicating some of its apartments for self-isolation needs to those needing to self-quarantine.
Book our apartments for self-quarantine for 14 days at a 50% discount. With safe keyless access and food delivery services, these fully furnished units offer full compliance with self-isolation requirements.
Our cleaning protocols:
What to expect during your stay?
We will provide you with 24/7 professional guest support - attending to your direct and evolving needs, concerns, and questions throughout your stay. We want to provide you with exceptional accommodations and service. Search for our short-term rentals in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa and let us help make your stay the most pleasant experience during this especially challenging time.
We take cleanliness and sanitization to heart. If you need a safe place to stay, Corporate Stays is here to help you.
Corporate Stays
info@corproatestays.com
+1 (800) 213-6030 (Toll Free)
Corporate Stays
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
BLACK-Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: