BROWN COUNTY, Ind., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, today announced a collaboration between the company, its health care partners, Brown County Government and Brown County Schools, and Spoke Health to launch a first-of-its-kind mobile-first solution supporting residents of Brown County with automated triage, telehealth and ongoing COVID-19 care communications.



“The current health crisis is driving us to develop creative new pathways to serve our patients,” said John Collier, president and CEO at Proactive MD. “Many families are quarantined to their homes outside of metropolitan areas, and like all of our patients, they deserve access to personal, compassionate healthcare. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, we remain committed to providing care that won’t quit for every patient in our reach. It is a privilege to partner with Spoke Health, Brown County Government, and Brown County Schools to offer an innovative tool that will help us deliver this care and advance our mission.”

Solutions like the one developed by Proactive MD partner Spoke Health offer tremendous opportunities to move beyond triage by integrating and streamlining the entire COVID-19 virtual care experience for patients. By checking in every day, providers can quickly diagnose coronavirus cases, provide virtual care and prevent the virus’ spread.

Brown County Schools has been a Proactive MD health care partner since January 2018. Brown County Government has been a Proactive MD health care partner since late 2018. Located about one hour south of Indianapolis, Brown County is home to more than 15,000 citizens.

“We are honored to partner with Proactive MD to provide Spoke’s innovative solution to every member of our community, especially the most vulnerable,” said Melissa Stinson, Commissioners and Human Resource Administrative Assistant at Brown County Government. “The impact of this public health crisis cannot be overlooked, and we are proud to be one of the nation’s first municipalities partnering with a private company to offer specific solutions centered around promoting the health and wellness of our citizens.”

Developed by Spoke Health, the first-of-its-kind mobile-first solution includes a patient communication platform, along with concierge workflow and dashboard capabilities. Proactive MD’s health care providers engage, monitor and track COVID-19 in the community. The solution enables Proactive MD to perform remote triage to diagnose potential COVID-19 patients and guide individuals to testing locations within their geographical location. It also keeps those in need of other types of care away from the most impacted facilities.

Using mobile enrollment, a survey questionnaire assessment, and secure messaging or a live embedded telehealth video session to perform remote consultations, the solution leverages automated best practice clinical pathways to guide the public through recovery. Eventually, the solution will develop a centralized data source and map containment areas.

Proactive MD passionately partners with clients and their employers to help people live healthier lives through the prioritization of the doctor-patient relationship, removal of obstacles to care and reduction of health care costs. The company’s Care Beyond the Walls™ model provides broad-scope advanced primary care that extends beyond typical boundaries of primary care and into patients’ daily lives by combining a personalized patient-provider relationship, care coordinators, chronic disease management and proprietary health analytics.

Spoke Health is a health care marketplace solution that tackles high-cost care episodes for value-based programs. After being tapped by the president of the League of Mayors of the Philippines implement a telehealth triage system to support the intake and care for potential COVID-19 patients in the province, Spoke Health developed a prototype of the company’s coronavirus solution for defined populations in Cebu, Philippines.

“Spoke Health was founded to improve the patient’s experience and health outcomes,” said Linda Bernier, president and CEO at Spoke Health. “Watching the COVID-19 outbreak, we knew there would be a need for our technology. We are proud to use our solution to serve patients abroad and in our communities, like Brown County.”

For more information about how Proactive MD delivers care without compromise in the face of a global pandemic, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers advanced primary care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site patient advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

About Spoke Health

Spoke Health partners with healthcare organizations to deploy and scale new care and payment models to tackle high cost care episodes from “ouch to outcome” while offering high tech and high touch customer service. The Spoke Health platform is the connected ecosystem hub built specifically to power value-based programs and create healthcare marketplaces that integrate and automate the full episode of care experience for consumers, concierge and care advocates. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Spoke Health is led by Chief Executive Officer Linda Bernier and co-founders Jason Coppage and Greg Mogab.

For more information go to http://www.spokehealth.com.

