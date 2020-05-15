New York, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mHealth Market By Type By Services By Devices By Stakeholders By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893271/?utm_source=GNW





mHealth applications include; education & awareness, assistance for diagnosis & treatment, management of the health care supply chain, remote monitoring, management of chronic diseases, among others. The mHealth industry is expected to witness substantial growth over the projected period as mHealth facilities are increasing globally. Increasing demand for home-based remote patient monitoring services for the aged population is also a key factor in fueling growth in the mHealth market.



Some of the prominent developments the industry is experiencing include growing application of cloud-based mhealth applications through healthcare, growing use of mhealth applications for customized patient experience, as well as remote tracking and increasing emphasis on consumer-centered connectivity solutions.



Growing innovations in preventive healthcare and increased funding for mHealth start-ups are also driving the market growth. Mobile healthcare applications are gaining momentum in the healthcare sector with the advent of numerous digital start-ups. In addition, the rise in adoption of mHealth is due to factors such as increased penetration of smartphones, high internet use, and the easy availability of mHealth apps.



In addition, recent developments in wearable technology and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular disorders and diabetes, have contributed significantly to the growth of the segment. Aside from technical advances, a viable business model and strategic partnerships are the two most important factors for businesses to create structured revenue channels. Nonetheless, factors such as data protection issues and poor network coverage can hinder the market growth.



mHealth apps are expected to see a lucrative growth rate over the projected period due to strong consumer demand. Increased adoption of wearables by patients and the health-conscious population would also have a positive effect on the market. It has been observed that the majority of digital healthcare start-ups have adopted the B2C business model, which allows faster adoption compared to multi-stakeholder structures in the primary healthcare sector.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Services and Devices. Based on Services, the market is segmented into Monitoring services, Diagnosis services, Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services and Others. Based on Devices, the market is segmented into BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Pulse Oximetry, Blood Glucose Meters, Apnea & Sleep Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters and Others. Based on Stakeholders, the market is segmented into Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers and Content Players. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Bayer AG are the forerunners in the mHealth Market. Companies such as DexCom, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Omron Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Sanofi S.A. are some of the key innovators in mHealth Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DexCom, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Omron Corporation, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Cerner Corporation.



Feb-2020: DexCom signed a commercialization agreement with Insulet Corporation, a medical device company. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to combine current and future Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) with Insulet’s trusted tubeless insulin delivery Pod into the Omnipod Horizon System for automated insulin delivery.



Feb-2020: Johnson and Johnson announced it is partnering with Apple for a new mHealth study. The study would determine whether the Apple Watch and an accompanying app can help reduce the risk of stroke in older Americans. The Heartline Study is open to more than 40 million seniors enrolled in Medicare. The aim is to determine whether the ECG sensor and app on the Apple Watch can accurately detect the presence of atrial fibrillation, a key indicator of stroke susceptibility.



Jan-2020: Sanofi signed an agreement with BIOCORP, a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems. The agreement was signed for BIOCORP’s smart sensor Mallya. The smart sensor will record the dosage when a person uses a SoloStar pen to administer insulin. This information would be combined with blood glucose levels recorded by Sanofi’s digital monitoring platform, which currently includes the MyStar DoseCoach blood glucose meter and the My Dose Coach smartphone app.



Jan-2020: DexCom announced partnership with Livongo, a leading Applied Health Signals company. The partnership would offer Livongo Members the ability to synch data from their Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with the Livongo platform, providing access to key insights and Health Nudges from Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform based on their CGM data.



Dec-2019: DexCom signed a global commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. Under this agreement, the former company products would be integrated into the latter company’s personalized diabetes management system. Lilly would use Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in both the pen- and pump-based platforms of the system being designed to help improve diabetes management.



Oct-2019: AllScripts collaborated with Northwell Health, New York’s largest health system. Following this partnership, the companies would develop a next-generation EHR. This next-generation EHR would be cloud-based, voice-enabled, and artificially intelligence-based. It would be designed and tested by Northwell’s clinicians, technology experts, and administrators with the aim of it being deployed systemwide. The product would optimize the patients’ experience and enhance healthcare delivery to improve the experience for both clinicians and patients alike.



Oct-2019: Cerner collaborated with ResMed, a digital health company. Following this collaboration, the companies aimed to help providers make more informed treatment decisions, control costs, and deliver seamless care across health systems to the home.



Sep-2019: Sanofi came into partnership with Happify Health, a digital therapeutics company. Under this partnership, the former company was aimed to develop a mHealth platform that would help people living with multiple sclerosis who are also having mental health problems. Both companies would develop a mHealth app that would use digital cognitive behavioral therapy to MS patients who are dealing with depression or anxiety.



Sep-2019: Sanofi partnered with Abbott following which the companies integrated glucose sensing and insulin delivery technologies. This integration would help to further simplify how people with diabetes manage their condition. Both the companies have connected care by developing tools that combine the FreeStyle Libre technology with insulin dosing information for future smartpens, insulin titration apps, and cloud software.



Aug-2019: Bayer announced collaboration with Sensyne Health, a British artificial intelligence technology company. The collaboration was aimed to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform.



Jul-2019: AllScripts signed a collaboration agreement with Microsoft. The collaboration was focused on enabling interoperability between different technology platforms and streamlining EHR data sharing for Microsoft HealthVault users. The current members of Microsoft HealthVault would have the opportunity to transition their EHR data to AllScripts’ FollowMyHealth patient portal to ensure friends, family, and home care teams have access to their health information when needed.



Apr-2019: Medtronic signed an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Through this agreement, the Blue Cross members’ can receive the Guardian Connect glucose monitoring system as a pharmacy benefit, which will make it easier for patients to access the technology.



Mar-2019: AllScripts announced that it is partnering with Ephraim McDowell Health. The partnership was aimed at enhancing its patient portal tool, FollowMyHealth. The enhancement efforts were focused on developing a more holistic patient engagement technology experience. While the current patient portal model is useful for creating patient data access and facilitating secure direct messages with patients and providers, Allscripts and Ephraim McDowell Health plan to create an all-encompassing patient experience.



Feb-2019: Omron Healthcare teamed up with physIQ, Inc. for combining Omron’s HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor into the pinpointIQ platform. The integration enables the companies to monitor at-risk patients in an outpatient setting. The collaboration was aimed to generate actionable clinical information for at-risk patients in an outpatient environment by using the technologies of each company.



Dec-2019: Medtronic acquired Klue, a software company focused on behavior tracking that can provide real-time insights into when a person is consuming food. The Klue technology can be used to accelerate the company’s market-leading analytics and insights in their smart CGM technology for helping people using multiple daily injections (MDI) stay ahead of high and low glucose events.



Aug-2018: DexCom acquired TypeZero Technologies, a digital health and personalized Medicine Company. The acquisition enabled the company to further strengthen its portfolio.



May-2018: AllScripts signed an agreement to acquire HealthGrid Holding Co., the developer of a mobile patient engagement platform called CareNotify. The acquisition would strengthen the company’s FollowMyHealth platform and advance its EHR-agnostic approach.



May-2018: Royal Philips acquired NightBalance, a digital health scale-up company. The acquisition helped the company in further expanding its leadership position in the growing home care market, and its ability to deliver integrated solutions for efficiencies and improved outcomes.



Sep-2019: Royal Philips launched Philips NightBalance, a prescription sleep position therapy device. This device has been designed for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Philips NightBalance uses gentle vibrations for helping users in altering their sleeping positions to help prevent apneas.



Sep-2018: Phillips Africa unveiled Lumify, its first app-based ultrasound solution. The solution enabled the healthcare professionals, irrespective of location, to easily carry out an ultrasound. The Lumify ultrasound helps healthcare providers guide diagnosis, treatment, and management in ways for which ultrasound isn’t currently used.



Jan-2018: Omron Healthcare launched the two new Blood Pressure Monitors (BPM) HEM-7270 and HEM-7124 with inbuilt unique Intellisence Technology. The technology enables Omron blood pressure monitors to inflate and deflate at the optimum level for each user which offers an accurate reading.



Jan-2018: Omron Healthcare introduced the Omron HeartGuide, the first wearable oscillometric wrist blood pressure monitor; and the Omron Blood Pressure Monitor, EKG, the first single at-home device in the U.S. that measures blood pressure and EKG. The company also previewed its new Omron Connect App, which syncs with Omron connected devices so consumers can store, track, and share heart health data with their doctors for better treatment and better outcomes.



By Type



• Services and



• Devices



By Services



• Monitoring services



• Diagnosis services



• Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services and



• Others



By Devices



• BP Monitors



• Cardiac Monitors



• Pulse Oximetry



• Blood Glucose Meters



• Apnea & Sleep Monitors



• Neurological Monitors



• Wearable Fitness Sensor Device & Heart Rate Meters and



• Others



By Stakeholders



• Mobile Operators



• Device Vendors



• Healthcare Providers and



Content Players



• By Application



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Diabetes



• Respiratory



• Neurology and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bayer AG



• Medtronic PLC



• Johnson and Johnson



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• DexCom, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Omron Corporation



• AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



• Sanofi S.A.



• Cerner Corporation



