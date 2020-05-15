NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $157,978 and $0, respectively.



Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $304,120.



Net loss of $4,452,279 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $16,999,794 for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Fiscal Year 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights:

On October 14, 2019, the Company acquired Boqi Zhengji (the “Boqi Acquisition”), which operates a pharmacy chain business in the PRC, by purchasing 100% of the equity interests of Lasting, Boqi Zhengji’s parent company. The Boqi Acquisition was our first step of expansion and our shift of focus from the energy sector to the healthcare business. All of the revenues reported for 2019 reflect the operations of Boqi Zhengji for the period from October 14, 2019 through December 31, 2019.



Our, which operated under the umbrella of NF Investment, incurred operating losses in recent years, especially in 2018, when the PRC government adopted a series of policies to favor more environmentally friendly projects and products. Our net loss from the operation of the energy efficiency enhancement business was $16.79 million in 2018 and $2.18 million in 2019. We enhanced our collection measures and explored many different alternatives in an effort to revive this business, including attempts to expand into international markets, before we determined this business was no longer sustainable for the Company.

In late 2019, we committed to a plan to dispose of NF Investment and its subsidiaries (the “NF Group”), our legacy energy efficiency enhancement business. On March 31, 2020, we entered into a stock purchase agreement to sell the NF Group for $10 million, to be paid in cash at the closing. The closing of the NF SPA, which is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020. The plan to dispose of the NF Group and the actions taken to fulfill the plan resulted in our classifying the business of NF Group as a discontinued operation. As a result, all of the assets and liabilities of NF Group were reclassified as a discontinued operation in the statement of position as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of the operation are presented under the line item net loss from discontinued operation for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

On February 1, 2020, the Company entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “Guanzan SPA”) with Chongqing Guanzan Technology Co., Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the PRC (“Guanzan”) and Ms. Zhou Li, an individual residing in the PRC (the “Seller”). Guanzan reported sales of approximately $12.0 million in 2019.

Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc, said, "2019 was a milestone year for BOQI International Medical as we successfully completed our transformational acquisition of Boqi Zhengji, began effective implementation of our integration strategy, and took important steps toward building our membership-centric O2O healthcare model. We strengthened our financial position and reduced the net loss by 74%. We are confident that we’re on the right path to delivering significant value for all our shareholders."

Revenues

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $157,978 and $0, respectively. The revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 were all attributable to the revenues of the Pharmacy Group’s directly-owned pharmacy retail stores and sales to authorized retailer stores. There were no revenues from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, because the business operation of NF Group was reclassified as a discontinued operation.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues consists of primarily of the cost of the pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other products sold to customers. Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $304,120. During 2019, the Company recorded an impairment loss of $184,311 with respect to inventories, which was included in cost of revenues. Because we closed a significant number of stores in 2019, a large portion of our inventory was not sold and expired.



Operating expenses



Operating expenses consist mainly of auditing and legal service fees, other professional service fees and listing support fees, directors’ and officers’ compensation expenses, meeting and promotional expenses, depreciation and amortization of items not associated with production, office rental fee and utilities.

Operating expenses were $1,566,938 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $212,582 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1,354,356, or 637%. Except for the operating expenses attributable to the operation of the newly-acquired Pharmacy Group of appropriately $458,319, the increase in operating expenses primarily resulted from the increase in auditing and legal expenses, officers’ salary and the amortization of the intangible assets recognized from the Boqi Acquisition.



Other expenses



For the year ended December 31, 2019, we reported other loss of $555,921. Other loss mainly consists of: (i) the change of fair value of derivative liabilities related to the convertible promissory notes issued during 2019; (ii) amortization of the discount applicable to the convertible promissory notes; and (iii) interest on the convertible promissory notes. No other loss was incurred in 2018.



Net Loss



We reported a net loss of $4,452,279 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $16,999,794 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $12,547,515, or 74%.



Liquidity And Capital Resources

At December 31, 2019, we had cash of $36,674 and working capital of $500,765 as compared to cash of $0 and working capital of $ 9,985,421 at December 31, 2018. The Company incurred losses for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, amounting to $4,452,279 and $16,999,794, respectively and has an accumulated deficit of $10,881,667. Those factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. While the Company is exploring various financing alternatives to raise additional funds to support its operations, there can be no assurance that additional financing will be available on satisfactory terms, or at all. If the Company is unable to secure needed financing, management may be forced to take additional actions, which may include significantly reducing its anticipated level of expenditures.

In 2019, we entered into seven (7) identical Security Purchase Agreements (the “Agreements”) with different lenders (the “Holders”), to sell convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”) of the Company to the Holders. Each of these Notes was issued with a term of 12 months, carrying 6% annual interest and convertible into the Company’s common stock. The conversion price under each Note is 65% multiplied by the market price of the Company’s common stock. According to the Agreements, each Holder has the right during the period beginning on the date which is one hundred eighty (180) calendar days following the date of the Note and ending on the maturity date of the Note, to convert all or any part of the outstanding and unpaid principal amount of the Note into fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock, in respect of the remaining outstanding principal amount of the Note.

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS “NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION”)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 36,363 $ - Restricted cash 311 - Accounts receivable, net 24,840 - Advances to suppliers 1,252 - Amount due from related parties 1,350 - Inventories 707,526 - Prepayments and other receivables 59,333 - Assets from discontinued operations 21,218,983 23,050,799 Total current assets 22,049,958 23,050,799 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Equipment and vehicle, net 38,641 - Intangible assets, net 7,973,179 - Total non-current assets 8,011,820 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,061,778 $ 23,050,799 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Convertible promissory notes, net $ 107,383 $ - Derivative liabilities 1,272,871 - Accounts payable, trade 641,927 - Advances from customers 67,975 - Amount due to related parties 305,760 177,808 Taxes payable 861 - Other payables and accrued liabilities 6,044,378 250,943 Liabilities from discontinued operations 13,108,038 12,636,627 Total current liabilities 21,549,193 13,065,378 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21,549,193 13,065,378 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 9,073,289 and 7,573,289 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 9,073 7,573 Additional paid-in capital 15,643,825 12,555,325 Statutory reserves 2,227,634 2,227,634 Accumulated deficit (10,881,667 ) (6,443,102 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,683,770 1,788,302 Total BOQI International Medical Inc.’s equity 8,682,635 10,135,732 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (170,050 ) (150,311 ) Total equity 8,512,585 9,985,421 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,061,778 $ 23,050,799





BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS “NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION”)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 REVENUES $ 157,978 $ - COST OF REVENUES 304,120 - GROSS LOSS (146,142 ) - OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 216,791 - General and administrative 1,350,147 212,582 Total operating expenses 1,566,938 212,582 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,713,080 ) (212,582 ) OTHER EXPENSE Interest expense, net (6,340 ) - Other expenses, net (549,581 ) - Total other expense, net (555,921 ) - LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,269,001 ) (212,582 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (2,269,001 ) (212,582 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Loss from operations of discontinued operations (2,183,278 ) (16,787,212 ) NET LOSS (4,452,279 ) (16,999,794 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (13,714 ) (213,285 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICIAL INC. $ (4,438,565 ) $ (16,786,509 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS $ (4,452,279 ) $ (16,999,794 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (110,557 ) (811,597 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (4,562,836 ) (17,811,391 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (19,739 ) (199,355 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICIAL INC. $ (4,543,097 ) $ (17,612,036 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 8,169,179 7,477,399 LOSS PER SHARE Continuing operations - basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations - basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (2.21 ) Net loss - basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (2.24 )





BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS “NF ENERGY SAVING CORPORATION”)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS